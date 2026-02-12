The Airstream endures. The familiar polished aluminium form of Wally Byam’s design might be nudging its centenary, but for many it remains the ultimate form factor for a travel trailer.

The company, now owned by Thor Industries, still manufactures the familiar form factor, with recent collaborations including an Airstream with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and a stronger technology focus, as seen in the Basecamp 20Xe off-grid model.

A peek inside one of Perpetually Devastated's custom Airstream trailers (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

If you want a truly bespoke experience, however, you need to go a little off grid yourself. That way you might stumble across Perpetually Devastated, a mixture of activism, craftwork and innovation based on a farm in Oregon’s Coquille River Valley.

Perpetually Devastated Acres is an eco-farm established by Bethany Williams and Parker Bolden, an 11-acre site committed to an unusual mix of sustainable agriculture and bespoke, Airstream-based trailer design.

Inside an Airstream by Perpetually Devastated (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

‘The company was founded over ten years ago by Parker, after he downsized and lived full-time in an Airstream,’ explains Negar Vali, lead designer at the company. ‘Experiencing the lifestyle first hand [it] highlighted both the potential and limitations of these vehicles, leading to the idea of reimagining them as truly refined, long-term living spaces.’

Inside an Airstream by Perpetually Devastated (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

Our of this personal project, Perpetually Devastated’s sideline was born. 'We’re called Perpetually Devastated because devastation is not an anomaly within modern capitalism – it is a recurring outcome of its cycles of extraction and obsolescence,' Bolden says. 'Restoration, at its most rigorous, does not invent value. It reclaims it. It recognises that what was discarded may still hold full integrity if approached deliberately... We restore Airstreams fully, honouring their design, structure, and potential.'

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) Details of Perpetually Devastated's Hanalei Airstream (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

‘[We’re now] a fully integrated studio focused on bespoke, high-end builds,’ Vali continues. ‘We operate as a complete source-design-build-delivery company.’ Perpetually Devastated has carved a niche among well-heeled Airstream fans who want to get a little bit more out of their trailer; perhaps they want to use it as a static retreat, or perhaps it’s how they take a restoration project even further. If they’re not an owner, the team at Perpetually Devastated can source a trailer and basically start from scratch.

Perpetually Devastated's Lake Tahoe Airstream (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

‘Our clients are typically high-net-worth individuals who approach us for our design expertise, often bringing an initial idea or thematic direction,’ Vali explains. ‘We lead the entire creative process – developing the layout, material palette, and detailing – to ensure a cohesive and highly tailored result.’

Perpetually Devastated's Lake Tahoe Airstream (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

It takes Perpetually Devastated around four months to complete a project and Vali notes that every trailer remains fully road legal, whether or not the project is destined for a life of travel or simply to occupy a permanent spot on a property. ‘Each project is entirely bespoke and designed for its specific use case, whether intended to be fully mobile or installed on a private estate,’ Vali says.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) Details of Perpetually Devastated's Lake Tahoe Airstream (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) Details of Perpetually Devastated's Lake Tahoe Airstream (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

All work is undertaken in-house, with a small team adept at everything from wiring and plumbing to high-end joinery finishes. Consider it akin to a mix of the bespoke services offered by luxury car makers and a true interior design service, with everything from types of wood to textile finishes, taps and fittings up for selection.

Perpetually Devastated's Santa Cruz Airstream interior (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

The price? From the mid-$200k range, with only your imagination – and the size of your Airstream – to hold you back.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) Perpetually Devastated's Santa Cruz Airstream interior (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated) (Image credit: Perpetually Devastated)

PerpetuallyDevastated.com, @PerpetuallyDevastated