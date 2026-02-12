Perpetually Devastated’s custom Airstreams are homegrown on a farmstead in Oregon
Building Airstream interiors to order, the brand’s in-house team shapes the most exclusive custom on-the-road accommodation
The Airstream endures. The familiar polished aluminium form of Wally Byam’s design might be nudging its centenary, but for many it remains the ultimate form factor for a travel trailer.
The company, now owned by Thor Industries, still manufactures the familiar form factor, with recent collaborations including an Airstream with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and a stronger technology focus, as seen in the Basecamp 20Xe off-grid model.
If you want a truly bespoke experience, however, you need to go a little off grid yourself. That way you might stumble across Perpetually Devastated, a mixture of activism, craftwork and innovation based on a farm in Oregon’s Coquille River Valley.
Perpetually Devastated Acres is an eco-farm established by Bethany Williams and Parker Bolden, an 11-acre site committed to an unusual mix of sustainable agriculture and bespoke, Airstream-based trailer design.
‘The company was founded over ten years ago by Parker, after he downsized and lived full-time in an Airstream,’ explains Negar Vali, lead designer at the company. ‘Experiencing the lifestyle first hand [it] highlighted both the potential and limitations of these vehicles, leading to the idea of reimagining them as truly refined, long-term living spaces.’
Our of this personal project, Perpetually Devastated’s sideline was born. 'We’re called Perpetually Devastated because devastation is not an anomaly within modern capitalism – it is a recurring outcome of its cycles of extraction and obsolescence,' Bolden says. 'Restoration, at its most rigorous, does not invent value. It reclaims it. It recognises that what was discarded may still hold full integrity if approached deliberately... We restore Airstreams fully, honouring their design, structure, and potential.'
Details of Perpetually Devastated's Hanalei Airstream
‘[We’re now] a fully integrated studio focused on bespoke, high-end builds,’ Vali continues. ‘We operate as a complete source-design-build-delivery company.’ Perpetually Devastated has carved a niche among well-heeled Airstream fans who want to get a little bit more out of their trailer; perhaps they want to use it as a static retreat, or perhaps it’s how they take a restoration project even further. If they’re not an owner, the team at Perpetually Devastated can source a trailer and basically start from scratch.
‘Our clients are typically high-net-worth individuals who approach us for our design expertise, often bringing an initial idea or thematic direction,’ Vali explains. ‘We lead the entire creative process – developing the layout, material palette, and detailing – to ensure a cohesive and highly tailored result.’
It takes Perpetually Devastated around four months to complete a project and Vali notes that every trailer remains fully road legal, whether or not the project is destined for a life of travel or simply to occupy a permanent spot on a property. ‘Each project is entirely bespoke and designed for its specific use case, whether intended to be fully mobile or installed on a private estate,’ Vali says.
Details of Perpetually Devastated's Lake Tahoe Airstream
Details of Perpetually Devastated's Lake Tahoe Airstream
All work is undertaken in-house, with a small team adept at everything from wiring and plumbing to high-end joinery finishes. Consider it akin to a mix of the bespoke services offered by luxury car makers and a true interior design service, with everything from types of wood to textile finishes, taps and fittings up for selection.
The price? From the mid-$200k range, with only your imagination – and the size of your Airstream – to hold you back.
Perpetually Devastated's Santa Cruz Airstream interior
PerpetuallyDevastated.com, @PerpetuallyDevastated
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.