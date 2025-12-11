'It's really about paring life down to the essentials,' says architect Matt Wittman – a sentiment that encapsulates the spirit of his firm's recently completed Wenatchee River Cabin, a compact, three-storey retreat on the edge of the Okanagan-Wenatchee National Forest. Designed for software engineer Dan Wheeler, what began as a plot of land for a riverside weekend escape has evolved into a full-time home among the trees: a resilient, metal-clad wedge facing the river, shaped by a desire to live simply.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

Explore the new Wenatchee River Cabin by Wittman Estes

Wheeler bought the riverfront parcel of land in 2010 after years of rafting the Wenatchee with friends. For a decade, he camped there, sleeping in tents and cooking outdoors – long before the idea of a cabin took form. When he finally committed to a permanent structure, he asked Wittman Estes – led by architect Matt Wittman and landscape designer Jody Estes – for something modern and sculptural.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

The aim was for the home to be viewed in stark contrast to the traditional alpine gable roof found in neighbouring Leavenworth area cabins. 'He dared to be different,' Witt says. But at the same time, it needed to be durable, low maintenance and sit harmoniously between the pine trees.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

Because the site sits within the floodplain, the main living level is lifted ten feet above the ground on six cast-in-place concrete columns. The constraint became an opportunity: the elevated volume creates a sheltered workspace beneath, where Wheeler can park and tinker with his vintage Ford Bronco throughout the year.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

Above it, a simple 20-by-24-foot rectangle contains the cabin’s living spaces, oriented entirely toward the river through a dramatic 24-foot-tall window wall that frames shifting weather, light and seasons. The top floor holds the bedroom, office and a small loft that opens onto a cantilevered steel deck, while a view portal between levels creates a visual connection through the house and out to the landscape beyond. All of this sits beneath a steeply sloped metal roof that's resistant to wildfires and allows snow to fall to ground.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

Inside, the material palette is pared back to the essentials: cast-in-place concrete floors, hot-rolled steel counters and aluminium cabinetry. These choices reflect Wheeler’s upbringing in the wet Pacific Northwest – a region where, as he puts it, 'everything rots and decays quickly.' Here, steel, concrete and cedar provide longevity as well as a sense of visual calm. 'We chose tough, durable materials that patina naturally and have long life spans,' says Witt.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

Much of the metalwork was fabricated by Wheeler himself, a lifelong metalworker who relished the chance to build elements of his own home. He made the steel-and-mesh guardrails, the raw steel kitchen surfaces and the hemlock-and-steel dining table, bringing a handmade toughness to a cabin designed for hard weather, wildfire risk and an outdoor-centred lifestyle.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

Now living here full-time, Wheeler works remotely during the day and spends long afternoons outside maintaining what he calls the area’s 'four seasons' of 'fire, flood, freeze and mosquito.' Weekends are spent down by the river with his partner, watching rafters drift past.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

'It's a cabin that encourages owning fewer possessions and having more experiences,' reflects Wittman. 'Simplicity in design encourages deeper connections with nature. Architecture becomes a lens to view a wider world outside.' Wenatchee River Cabin embodies that ethos – a small, resilient structure that foregrounds experience, and a reminder that living well sometimes begins by living small.

(Image credit: Andrew Pogue)

wittman-estes.com