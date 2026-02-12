Denizen Works, the UK-based practice known for its floating church in the East End of London, the Haddo Yard housing in Kent and spectacular private houses like Taigh Na Traigh and 100 Acre Wood in Scotland, has completed its first project in Japan.

Aerial view of the house from the east (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

Discover this new house in Japan by Denizen Works

The House in Onomichi is notably more restrained and modest in scale than much of the studio’s UK-based residential work, drawing on the region’s vernacular architecture and materials. The firm describes the project as a ‘low-impact, reduced material construction’, adding that ‘it’s an important element in our search for low emission designs for living’.

From the street, the house offers a blank, mysterious facade (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

The clients chose the site for its clear distinctions from their previous life in London. They wished to be closer to nature, and the house has views across the Seto Inland Sea to the Setonai islands, surrounded by a simple garden that ties it into the surrounding vegetation.

The ceramic studio, complete with space for a kiln at left, is separate from the main house at right (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

The main house, or Omoya, is paired with an annexe, or Hanare (a word meaning a detached cottage). The latter houses a ceramics studio, with the space between the two designated as a covered transition zone akin to a traditional dirt-floored Doma. The structure sits on a slightly raised concrete plinth, with walls of Yakisugi burnt cedar cladding contrasting with the joinery details of the exposed rafters above.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Yuto Fujii) On a recent site visit the architects captured the garden maturing (Image credit: Yuto Fujii) (Image credit: Yuto Fujii) (Image credit: Yuto Fujii)

On the ground floor of the main house is the entrance hallway and primary bedroom, along with utility area, WC and bathroom. A staircase leads up to the open plan kitchen, dining and living space, with large windows providing views to the Seto Sea and the surrounding landscape.

Inside the ceramic studio (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

The room features a high ceiling that reaches up into the pitch of the roof, with the house’s orientation ensuring the two principal windows follow the path of the sun throughout the day (minimising the need for artificial lighting).

The raised main house is separated from the studio by a covered Doma (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

As Murray Kerr and Yuto Fujii of Denizen Works note, ‘[the] windows are placed to frame views from both a western seat height and from sitting on the floor... it helps give a slightly eccentric look to the otherwise extremely simple exterior'.

First floor living space with panoramic view of the Setonai sea and islands (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

Hiroshima-based Take Architects collaborated with Denizen on the construction process, ensuring that materials and labour were locally sourced along with overseeing the earthquake-proofing elements of the design.

The house's window arrangement accommodates both East and West ways of living (Image credit: Yano Toshiyuki)

DenizenWorks.com

