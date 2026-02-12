A new house by Denizen Works provides far-reaching views across Japan’s Seto Inland Sea
The architects have designed a coastal bolthole and studio space in south-west Japan for clients seeking a return to nature
Denizen Works, the UK-based practice known for its floating church in the East End of London, the Haddo Yard housing in Kent and spectacular private houses like Taigh Na Traigh and 100 Acre Wood in Scotland, has completed its first project in Japan.
Discover this new house in Japan by Denizen Works
The House in Onomichi is notably more restrained and modest in scale than much of the studio’s UK-based residential work, drawing on the region’s vernacular architecture and materials. The firm describes the project as a ‘low-impact, reduced material construction’, adding that ‘it’s an important element in our search for low emission designs for living’.
The clients chose the site for its clear distinctions from their previous life in London. They wished to be closer to nature, and the house has views across the Seto Inland Sea to the Setonai islands, surrounded by a simple garden that ties it into the surrounding vegetation.
The main house, or Omoya, is paired with an annexe, or Hanare (a word meaning a detached cottage). The latter houses a ceramics studio, with the space between the two designated as a covered transition zone akin to a traditional dirt-floored Doma. The structure sits on a slightly raised concrete plinth, with walls of Yakisugi burnt cedar cladding contrasting with the joinery details of the exposed rafters above.
On a recent site visit the architects captured the garden maturing
On the ground floor of the main house is the entrance hallway and primary bedroom, along with utility area, WC and bathroom. A staircase leads up to the open plan kitchen, dining and living space, with large windows providing views to the Seto Sea and the surrounding landscape.
The room features a high ceiling that reaches up into the pitch of the roof, with the house’s orientation ensuring the two principal windows follow the path of the sun throughout the day (minimising the need for artificial lighting).
As Murray Kerr and Yuto Fujii of Denizen Works note, ‘[the] windows are placed to frame views from both a western seat height and from sitting on the floor... it helps give a slightly eccentric look to the otherwise extremely simple exterior'.
Hiroshima-based Take Architects collaborated with Denizen on the construction process, ensuring that materials and labour were locally sourced along with overseeing the earthquake-proofing elements of the design.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.