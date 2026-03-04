Located on the remote Greek island of Meganisi, just off Lefkas, a discreet new residence gently marks the arrival of the first inhabitant on this particular peninsula. Ateno Architecture Studio designed the house, titled Euthea, to be integrated into its surroundings so seamlessly that from a bird's-eye view, it is actually hard to spot. Minimal disruption to the environment and surrounding landscape was key, setting an example for future residential projects in the area.

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

Tour Euthea house on the small Greek island of Meganisi

Euthea, which in Greek suggests both 'nice view' and 'straight line', sits on a slight elevation, using the landscape as a 'blanket' for its roof. The residence is so integrated into the land that the structure is only visible to passing boats.

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

‘Our primary inspiration originated from the site’s raw, unmediated character. Recognising the responsibility of becoming what we call “the first inhabitant”, we approached the intervention as a foundational gesture, meant to establish a measure of restraint rather than dominance,’ explain Yiorgos Fiorentinos and Elias Theodorakis, principal architects and co-founders of Ateno Architecture Studio.

‘The aspiration to leave the landscape mostly untouched became a guiding principle’ Architects Yiorgos Fiorentinos and Elias Theodorakis

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

‘Instead of asserting form, we decided to work through subtraction to soften the building’s presence. Euthea is conceived less as an object placed upon the land, but more as a subtle modification of it, partially concealed beneath a mantle of earth. The aspiration to leave the landscape mostly untouched became a guiding principle for spatial decisions and materiality during all later design stages.’

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

The residence’s visual imprint is further softened by the use of local stone, and an earthy colour palette, continuing to help blend into its context. Inside, the interior spaces are laid out in sequence, allowing visitors to enjoy the expansive sea views.

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

Construction on such a remote island naturally was challenging, as the architects told Wallpaper*: ‘While the site was a profound source of inspiration, it also posed the greatest challenge. Meganisi, despite its proximity to Lefkas and the mainland, is a small island of only a few hundred inhabitants, most engaged in agriculture and tourism, where construction is inherently complex.

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

‘The project’s remote, uninhabited location intensified these demands, making sustainability and the careful management of energy resources, materials, and waste not merely a guideline but an essential condition. Yet, amid these constraints, Meganisi offered some of the most rewarding – and at times unexpectedly playful – construction experiences of our career to date.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

It may be surprising, especially upon viewing the building's expansive vistas and elegant overall volume, that the architects’ favourite feature is the humble water-drainage pipe. ‘In the process of figuring out how rainwater from the planted roof could be collected and stored, we realised that this humble necessity could become a defining feature. The pipe is the only vertical counterpoint on an otherwise horizontal façade. Cast in brass, it catches the sunlight, quietly announcing the presence of life to passing boats and transforming a purely functional detail into a small, poetic gesture within the landscape.’

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

When approaching the residence from the winding dirt road, the views slowly and subtly change. You see first only an expansive coastline, and then an abundance of dense flora rather than a house. When you enter the residence and walk around the plot, views of the horizon across the sea unfold again.

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

(Image credit: Triadafyllos Xanthopoulos)

Says the Ateno Architecture Studio team: ‘In Euthea, we wanted visitors to focus solely on the sea – the sound of waves, and the almost uncanny awareness of being alone on a raw, elemental stretch of land, fully immersed in nature’s presence, while enjoying the amenities provided by a contemporary residence.’

ateno.studio