When you have an address with the word ‘ocean’ in it, expectations are high. The aptly named Coastal House, in Victoria, Australia, does not disappoint – in location, views or design. The residence was designed by Splinter Society, a Melbourne-based architecture firm known for projects rooted in func­tion­al­i­ty and envi­ron­men­tal sustainability – and Coastal House is no exception.

Tour this Australian seaside home, Coastal House

Both the client and the studio share an interest in the use of materials, in terms of functionality as well as honesty of expression. This was reflected in the material selection in relation to this site’s oceanside context, as it was important for the design to be able to withstand the harsh weathering that comes with living by the sea.

The residence was designed with a large family in mind. The client, a local builder, approached the studio to develop a house that would appeal to the local beach town property market. The chosen site was elevated and set back from the beach, offering expansive views of the coastline, while also being ideally connected to the nearby main street with all its shops and amenities.

'The primary challenge was the site’s exposure to strong coastal winds,' says Chris Stanley, co-founder of Splinter Society. 'To create outdoor spaces that could be genuinely used year-round, we carved a central courtyard with the living spaces opening directly onto it. The front of the house acts as a barrier, allowing the courtyard to remain sheltered while maintaining strong visual and spatial connections to the surrounding coastal environment.'

Designed with a semi-courtyard layout, the building wraps around a central outdoor space that holds a small oasis at its heart, complete with a refreshing pool. This arrangement was intentional, allowing a balance of indoor-outdoor living and creating a fun interplay of solidity with open, light-filled living spaces.

Bringing sustainable architecture principles to their material choice, the team clad the lower level in recessive recycled natural timber. There, you'll find guest bedrooms, amenities, a garage and storage. Stairs and a lift to connect this part of the house to the upper level.

Upstairs, a cantilevering concrete volume is situated to take in expansive beach views. To soften the concrete's presence, a textured limestone column is positioned to divide internal spaces. On this level, guests will find the main living spaces and primary bedrooms, the latter located at the rear of the home to ensure privacy while also allowing direct access to outdoor areas.

For Stanley, it is the ground floor entry sequence that he enjoys the most: ‘It feels like you come around a dune into the earth through the large timber pivot door. [I love] the way the limestone feels on your sandy bare feet as you walk in from the beach.'

The interior palette features natural and soft tones and furnishings. Hints of subtle texture and material variation add soothing intrigue. The interplay of natural materials and light is what defines this home and is reflected both internally and externally.

The beauty of Coastal House is its small, intimate pockets of space, the nooks that act as little areas of privacy and seclusion. For example, the main bedroom discreetly overlooks the central courtyard and pool, offering serene visual connections to the natural light and outdoor greenery. It is a holistic design that makes Coastal House a perfect fit for its laidback address.

splintersociety.com