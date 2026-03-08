Since the arrival of CEO Davide Cerrato in 2023, British watch brand Bremont has been finding a bold new voice. With a big reveal planned for the Watches & Wonders fair in April 2026, the Henley-on-Thames manufacture might have been expected to play it cool for now, but with stealthy releases, this is clearly not the case.

New releases include a dark rendition of the MB Meteor, an evolution of one of the brand’s origin pieces, but with a fun twist that surprised us. It sets a strong tone for Bremont in 2026 – Cerrato’s creativity is out in force, with military and historical references reclothed in the darkest of blacks.

Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix The Cat’

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix The Cat’ (Image credit: Bremont)

The relationship between Bremont and ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker is one of watchmaking’s great collaborations, incited by the latter’s brutal, purposeful testing of its ejector seats, not in marketing suites but under explosive G-forces that would reduce most instruments to scrap. The MB watch family now sits within Bremont’s Altitude collection, carrying the same pedigree with quiet authority, and now it gets its most mischievous member.

The Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix The Cat’ takes a 42mm Grade 2 titanium Trip-Tick case and cloaks it in tactical stealth black DLC. We had this in our hands last month in Henley and what strikes you first is the intense darkness of the DLC coating, similar to the saturated tone of ceramic. The tool watch dial comes with a fun twist, exposing a famous cartoon troublemaker at the six o’clock position, cheekily absconding with the numeral itself, yellow details popping off the matte black dial.

It’s a joke that lands precisely because the rest of the watch is tactical and rather serious. The trademark anti-shock rubber movement mount, soft iron Faraday cage ring, and the 68-hour BB14 automatic with its gunmetal grey Geneva-striped rotor mark intent. But the fun carries on at the back of this titanium watch, with the movement framed through a Felix-decorated open caseback. The pull-handle looped seconds hand, a signature of the MB line, is rendered in yellow, and Felix himself in black and yellow, his original colours. The cartoon character was long a talisman of US Navy aviation squadrons, and neatly underlines the crossover with Bremont’s own aviator heritage. In a watchmaking world obsessed with restraint, to be this unabashedly charming. Bremont has earned its (yellow) stripes.

£5,950 from Bremont, limited to 500 pieces

Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour, Stealth Black

Bremont Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour, Stealth Black (Image credit: Bremont)

The Terra Nova Jumping Hour was instantly acclaimed when it arrived in steel, its montre à guichet windows and cushion case borrowing freely from the trench watches of the early 20th century. In full black DLC over 904L stainless steel, the aesthetic sharpens considerably. The 38mm profile presses close to the wrist with a slim 91mm profile, and the Second World War-pilot bund strap completes the conversation with an almost steampunk vibe. The large leather pad is removable to reveal a plain calf strap beneath, for days when you want to lower the intensity. At the heart, the Sellita-for-Bremont BC634 calibre dispatches each hour with an instantaneous jump in under a tenth of a second. This makes for an instant conversation starter and offers a tiny mechanical drama played out in silence every hour of every day.

£4,550 from Bremont

Supermarine Full Ceramic, Polar White

Bremont Supermarine Full Ceramic, Polar White (Image credit: Bremont)

Bremont’s Supermarine Full Ceramic begins as soft powder, moulded and then sintered at 1,450°C under extreme pressure, shrinking 23 per cent in the kiln to achieve the hardness required. This 43mm Supermarine comes with a crisp polar white dial, and can survive 500m of hydrostatic pressure. It even carries a helium escape valve for the real divers among us; the BB14 movement is framed in a titanium container within. With the intense black ceramic case and relief bezel in black ceramic with polished marking, the polar white dial is like a lighthouse beam through the murk, with Super-LumiNova indices burning cold blue in the dark.

£6,450 from Bremont, limited to 150 pieces

Terra Nova Jumping Hour Aventurine

Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Aventurine (Image credit: Bremont)

After all that tactical darkness, Cerrato had something very different up his sleeve at last year's Dubai Watch Week – the Terra Nova Jumping Hour Aventurine. With a discreet sparkle not unlike the micro-hammered gold of AP’s glittering RO, the rounded case wraps the BC634 jumping hour calibre in a delicately frosted 904L steel case. It is a first for Bremont, and subverts the tool watch aesthetic with a surface broken into countless micro-facets that catch the light. But, it is the deep-blue aventurine dial that makes this piece stand out. The deep midnight-blue glass surface is hand-polished, with the two offset apertures at 9 o’clock displaying hours and minutes with the jumping hour’s signature left-to-right legibility. The complication steps aside to let the dial perform, as a white lacquer seconds hand sweeps the dark surface. Fifty pieces will be made of what is, ultimately, a piece of quiet theatre: a field watch dressed for the opera, wearing a midnight sky on its wrist, carried in a specially crafted wooden presentation box.

£8,950 from Bremont, limited to 50 pieces