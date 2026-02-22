Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
The affordable field watch is, in many ways, the definition of the form: simple, graphic, durable, created to meet the needs of soldiers during the First World War and, in doing so, driving the shift from pocket to wristwatches. 'And they’ve been critical in combat zones ever since,' says Andy Lockley, marketing director for Ollech & Wajs. 'So many brands have at some stage made watches for the military, not least because the battlefield environment proved such a tough testing ground, a proof point for the consumer market.'
But, he adds, while several continue to offer a modern field watch, a number of historic suppliers are now aiming at period-correct models too, with reissues of field watches from the 1940s to the 1970s, in particular. Ollech & Wajs, which three years ago relaunched its Department 0000 to develop watches specifically for government contracts, has recently raided its archives to bring back the Vietnam War-era MK-102, originally created for the US Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, and the MV-82, designed for its airborne troops.
Heritage adds to the legitimacy of such pieces, with period accuracy also important to customers, argues Lockley – at least, up to point. Some collectors are frustrated that these are no ‘straight re-enactment’ watches, but have been updated in terms of functionality, as with water-resistance, for example. 'But otherwise these are faithful copies of the case silhouette, the graphics and so on,' he says. 'Of course, there’s the appeal to anyone interested in military history, but we’ve found a lot of people come to the brand because their father or grandfather wore the original version, people with some connection to the services.'
Ollech & Wajs is not alone in recently launching period-correct, ‘mil-spec’ military watches; brands such as Benrus, Timor and Vertex all have histories in supplying the military and are taking the exactitude of their reissues to varying degrees. For Timor, for example, with its Heritage Field WWW and Heritage Field ATP watches 'the goal has been to make something very, very close to the original military-spec watch [manufactured under the UK’s Army Trade Pattern specifications set for watches issued in 1939], right down to the [relatively small] 36.5mm case dimensions,' says the brand’s owner, Benjamin Briggs. 'There’s always the temptation to take more liberties with the design to make it more commercial, which we’ve avoided as much as possible.'
Likewise, Benrus’ DTU-2A/P comes with a crystal glass rather than acrylic one – as the original had – but without any branding, because that’s what the original US military specification required of much equipment issued for service in Vietnam.
'That gives the watch a certain cool,' argues Darius Solomon, vice-president of operations for Benrus, 'but it also speaks to the watch’s authenticity. People pay a lot of money for a reproduction [air force] bomber jacket for the same reasons: because it’s accurate to the original. Not having a brand on the dial doesn’t make it hard to sell, not to those people who get it. And if we did [add the brand], some aficionado would point out that it’s wrong.'
Don Cochrane, the man behind the relaunch of Vertex watches – along with Timor, one of the 12 so-called ‘Dirty Dozen’ of military-watch manufacturing brands commissioned by the British Ministry of Defence for use during the Second World War – reckons that the demand for such 'honest interpretation' watches is on the up as a consequence of a growing interest in military history, because finding originals still in excellent condition is challenging, but also because they still speak to 'a purity of purpose', as he puts it.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'People recognise that field watches are very useful in normal life, but [with reissues] they also appreciate that there’s a powerful story behind them too,’ he says. 'There’s something to talk about.'
Five military watches for today
‘Support him now with a watch he will wear with pride,’ as a 1966 advertisement for one Ollech & Wajs mil-spec piece had it. ‘Available now with Military Emblems,’ it added. Ollech & Wajs’ new MK-102 and MV-82 releases carry the same vintage Indian Head or Jump Wings insignia as their original counterparts.
Typically referred to, among military enthusiasts at least, as the DTU, Benrus’ DTU-2A/P offers the option of two straps authentic to those originally provided to servicemen: a fatigue-green nylon Nato-style strap and a leather bund strap, which was intended to protect the case from injuring the wearer when exposed to extreme temperatures.
It’s a testament to the demands of purist customers seeking authenticity in reissued military watches that Timor’s WWW model is more expensive with a manual-wind movement. More necessary upgrades include the lume charged with Super-Luminova rather than the original watch’s radioactive radium paint.
CWC supplied British armed forces with mechanical watches from 1972 to 1980, chiefly its W10 field watch, with an asymmetric dial chronograph developed for pilots of the RAF (as well as BBC war correspondents). In 1980, it became the first supplier of quartz watches to HM Forces, whom it continues to supply. Ahead of the curve, it has been making reissues of its most historic watches since 2017.
Vertex was relaunched in 2017 with the M100, a tribute to the brand’s Dirty Dozen watch, complete with manual wind movement, but at a then more commercial 40mm size. For its latest model, the M36, Vertex has aimed closer to a 1:1 recreation of its wartime field watch, sized, as that one was, at 36mm.
Josh Sims is a journalist contributing to the likes of The Times, Esquire and the BBC. He's the author of many books on style, including Retro Watches (Thames & Hudson).