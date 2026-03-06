All change! So could be the motto of the S/S 2026 season, which heralded the arrival of 15 new creative directors at fashion’s major houses – from Dior to Chanel.

It led to a sweeping feeling of freshness and renewal that would define the season, one that Wallpaper* captures in a new series of images by photographer Nicole Maria Winkler and Wallpaper* fashion & creative director Jason Hughes.

S/S 2026’s standount looks in the fitting room

Dress, £3,500, by Miu Miu (miumiu.com). Trousers, £129, by Carhartt WIP (carhartt-wip.com). Jeans (on chair), £790, by Celine (celine.com). Shoes, price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Gloves, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Gloves (underneath), £393, by Paula Rowan (paularowan.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Originally featured in our March 2026 Style Issue, they capture model Valerija Kelava dressing up in a series of S/S 2026’s standout looks – whether the rising Belgian design Julie Kegels’ collaged layers (she said she wanted the collection to feel like it had a life of its own) or a sweeping white gown from Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior collection, delicately edged with flowers.

The setting is a surreal imagining of a fitting room by set designer Kim Harding, Winkler’s longtime collaborator. Within it, we explore the transformative power of a new season of looks. Keep scrolling to shop the story.

Dress, price on request, by Maison Margiela (maisonmargiela.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,100, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Above, jacket, £3,500; top, £590; trousers, £850; jeans (underneath), £760; scarf, price on request, all by Celine (celine.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top; skirt; boots; gloves, all price on request; jeans, £550, all by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Top (underneath), £440, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £275; skirt, price on request, both by Simone Rocha (simonerocha.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by Dior (dior.com). Jeans, £90, by Carhartt WIP (carhartt-wip.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £4,895, by Ferragamo (ferragamo.com). Top (around shoulders), price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, price on request; vest (worn as skirt), £195, both by Sportmax (sportmax.com). Trousers, £129, by Carhartt WIP (carhartt-wip.com). Shoes, price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £550; skirt, £3,200, both by Prada (prada.com). Trousers, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (bottegaveneta.com). Shoes, price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Gloves, £393, by Paula Rowan (paularowan.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £2,960; skirt, £3,910, both by Hermès (hermes.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Gloves, £393, by Paula Rowan (paularowan.com) (Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Valerija Kelava at Oui Management. Casting: Esther Boiteux at EB Agency. Hair: Moe Mukai using Oribe. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Byredo. Set design: Kim Harding Studio. Digi tech: Anna-Sophia John. Photography assistants: Josh Rea, Elliot Humbles. Set design assistant: Austeja Gokaite. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Production assistant: Danielle Quigley.

A version of this story appears in the March 2026 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + now. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Shop the story