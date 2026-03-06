In the fitting room with this season’s standout looks

S/S 2026 was an unprecedented season of change and renewal in fashion. Here, we capture the transformative power of its best looks in a fantasy changing room

By
published
Contributions from
,
in Features
Left, dess, price on request, by Julie Kegels (juliekegels.com). Top; boots, both price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Top (around shoulders), £440, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Right, coat; trousers, both price on request, by Bottega Veneta (bottegaveneta.com)
(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

All change! So could be the motto of the S/S 2026 season, which heralded the arrival of 15 new creative directors at fashion’s major houses – from Dior to Chanel.

It led to a sweeping feeling of freshness and renewal that would define the season, one that Wallpaper* captures in a new series of images by photographer Nicole Maria Winkler and Wallpaper* fashion & creative director Jason Hughes.

S/S 2026’s standount looks in the fitting room

Dress, £3,500, by Miu Miu (miumiu.com). Trousers, £129, by Carhartt WIP (carhartt-wip.com). Jeans (on chair), £790, by Celine (celine.com). Shoes, price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Gloves, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Gloves (underneath), £393, by Paula Rowan (paularowan.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Originally featured in our March 2026 Style Issue, they capture model Valerija Kelava dressing up in a series of S/S 2026’s standout looks – whether the rising Belgian design Julie Kegels’ collaged layers (she said she wanted the collection to feel like it had a life of its own) or a sweeping white gown from Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior collection, delicately edged with flowers.

The setting is a surreal imagining of a fitting room by set designer Kim Harding, Winkler’s longtime collaborator. Within it, we explore the transformative power of a new season of looks. Keep scrolling to shop the story.

Dress, price on request, by Maison Margiela (maisonmargiela.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,100, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Above, jacket, £3,500; top, £590; trousers, £850; jeans (underneath), £760; scarf, price on request, all by Celine (celine.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top; skirt; boots; gloves, all price on request; jeans, £550, all by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Top (underneath), £440, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £275; skirt, price on request, both by Simone Rocha (simonerocha.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by Dior (dior.com). Jeans, £90, by Carhartt WIP (carhartt-wip.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £4,895, by Ferragamo (ferragamo.com). Top (around shoulders), price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, price on request; vest (worn as skirt), £195, both by Sportmax (sportmax.com). Trousers, £129, by Carhartt WIP (carhartt-wip.com). Shoes, price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £550; skirt, £3,200, both by Prada (prada.com). Trousers, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (bottegaveneta.com). Shoes, price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Gloves, £393, by Paula Rowan (paularowan.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £2,960; skirt, £3,910, both by Hermès (hermes.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Gloves, £393, by Paula Rowan (paularowan.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Valerija Kelava at Oui Management. Casting: Esther Boiteux at EB Agency. Hair: Moe Mukai using Oribe. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Byredo. Set design: Kim Harding Studio. Digi tech: Anna-Sophia John. Photography assistants: Josh Rea, Elliot Humbles. Set design assistant: Austeja Gokaite. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Production assistant: Danielle Quigley.

A version of this story appears in the March 2026 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + now. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Jack Moss
Fashion & Beauty Features Director

Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

With contributions from