Men’s Fashion Week A/W 2026 is almost here. Here’s what to expect

With barely a moment for the dust to settle on 2025, a year dubbed by commentators as ‘fashion’s big reset’ (look back on Wallpaper’s 25 fashion moments of 2025 to see why), the cycle begins once again this January with the arrival of the A/W 2026 edition of Men’s Fashion Week. As ever, this will include stops in Florence for Pitti Uomo, the historic menswear trade fair which happens twice-yearly, Milan and Paris, the latter providing the bulk of this season’s schedule.

Though notably quieter than Women’s Fashion Week, which begins next month in New York, there will still be a number of intriguing moments to look out for – not least Jonathan Anderson’s sophomore menswear collection for Dior, after debuting at the house last June. With numerous big-name houses sitting out the men’s schedule this season – including Loewe, Balenciaga and Lanvin – it will likely prove the standout show of the week. Elsewhere in Paris, Véronique Nichanian will hold her swansong show for Hermès – a no-doubt heartfelt affair which will celebrate a record-breaking 37-year tenure defined by both commercial and critical success.

From this season’s roster of Pitti Uomo guest designers to Paul Smith’s return to Milan, we look forward to the imminent Men’s Fashion Week A/W 2026 and the schedule’s defining moments.

Pitti Uomo (13–16 January 2025)

A look from Hed Mayner’s S/S 2026 collection. He will show his A/W 2026 collection as part of Pitti Uomo in Florence (Image credit: Courtesy of Hed Mayner)

Historic menswear fair Pitti Uomo, which centres around Florence’s 14th-century Fortezza da Basso – as well as a handful of dramatic locations across the Cradle of the Renaissance – takes place twice-yearly, coinciding with Men’s Fashion Month (generally, attendees take the train from Florence to Milan after its conclusion, where the month continues). Alongside the main fair – which will see showcases from Brunello Cucinelli, Piacenza 1773 and Caruso, among others – are a handful of guest designers, which this season are headlined by Hed Mayner, who will show his A/W 2026 collection at the event (previous guest designers have included Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose, among others).

Mayner, who shows each season in Paris and is known for his inventive riffs on wardrobe staples, says he is ‘excited to show [his] work in such an amazingly rich and historical city like Florence... This new context will encourage me to try new things.’ He will show in the Palazzina Reale di Santa Maria Novella, an imposing modernist building in the same complex as Santa Maria Novella station. He will be joined by fellow guest designer Soshi Otsuki, who hails from Japan and won the 2025 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. He has chosen the refectory of Santa Maria Novella church for the occasion, expressing his ‘deep honour’ to be chosen as one of the season’s guest designers.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s (16–19 January 2025)

Prada’s S/S 2026 menswear show. The A/W 2026 collection will be one of Milan Fashion Week Men’s standout moments (Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

On Friday 16 January, eyes will turn to Milan, where the Italian style capital will host the latest edition of Milan Fashion Week Men’s. Despite a somewhat scant schedule – certainly in comparison to Paris – there remains a handful of shows which will no doubt define the season ahead. Most notably, Prada, where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons will show their latest collection on Sunday afternoon (the house’s highly influential collections often will set the tone for the upcoming month of shows, and beyond). Zegna, meanwhile, will switch from closing proceedings to opening them – the house will now show at 3pm on Friday 16 January – while Ralph Lauren will make his return to the Milan runway with a menswear presentation that same evening. Paul Smith is also returning to Milan after showing in the city last season; he joins a raft of the city’s mainstays, including Dolce & Gabbana, DSquared2 and Giorgio Armani, the latter hosting the first menswear show since the death of the house’s eponymous founder last September. Emporio Armani, meanwhile, will sit this menswear season out.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s (20–25 January 2025)

A look from Willy Chavarria’s S/S 2026 runway show. The American designer will continue to show in Paris this season (Image credit: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria)

Making up the bulk of the schedule is Paris Fashion Week Men’s, which will begin with a no-doubt blockbuster show from Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton on January 20 and run all the way until the evening of January 25 (Jacquemus will close the month on Sunday night). Standout moments include a much-anticipated sophomore men’s collection from Jonathan Anderson at Dior – his first show last summer was critically lauded, and arrived in stores earlier this January – while Véronique Nichanian will bow out after a 37-year tenure at Hermès. She will hold a final show on the evening of Saturday 24 January, before her successor, British designer Grace Wales Bonner, takes over the Parisian house’s menswear collections later this year. New to the schedule this season is underground Bologna-based label Magliano (the brand usually shows in Milan), joining a roster of major names including Rick Owens, Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten, Issey Miyake and Sacai. Meanwhile, Willy Chavarria – one of the Wallpaper* USA 400 for 2025 – will continue to show in Paris this season, the third season showing away from his native New York.