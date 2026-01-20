Welcome to Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2026

Paris marks the closing leg of menswear month, though we are far from its conclusion: over six busy days, it will provide perhaps our most definitive view of the A/W 2026 season ahead. Shows from the likes of Dior (where Jonathan Anderson will reveal his sophomore menswear collection for the house), Louis Vuitton (expect the spectacular from Pharrell Williams) and Hermès (where Véronique Nichanian will hold her swansong after 37 years), will set the tone for what’s next in menswear.

Elsewhere, expect a roster of thought-provoking – and likely experimental – collections from Comme des Garçons, Rick Owens, Junya Watanabe and Yohji Yamamoto, who represent the week’s avant-garde. We are also excited to see the return of New York-based designer Willy Chavarria – part of the Wallpaper* USA 400 in 2025 – and the arrival of Magliano, the eponymous label of Luca Magliano, who draws on his native Bologna’s history of protest and subculture in his provocative collections (he has shifted from Milan this season).

Add to that a line-up of presentations, parties and openings, and we look set for a busy six days ahead. As ever, the Wallpaper* editors will be on the ground – stay tuned here for a first look at the standout moments of Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

