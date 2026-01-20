Welcome to Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2026
Paris marks the closing leg of menswear month, though we are far from its conclusion: over six busy days, it will provide perhaps our most definitive view of the A/W 2026 season ahead. Shows from the likes of Dior (where Jonathan Anderson will reveal his sophomore menswear collection for the house), Louis Vuitton (expect the spectacular from Pharrell Williams) and Hermès (where Véronique Nichanian will hold her swansong after 37 years), will set the tone for what’s next in menswear.
Elsewhere, expect a roster of thought-provoking – and likely experimental – collections from Comme des Garçons, Rick Owens, Junya Watanabe and Yohji Yamamoto, who represent the week’s avant-garde. We are also excited to see the return of New York-based designer Willy Chavarria – part of the Wallpaper* USA 400 in 2025 – and the arrival of Magliano, the eponymous label of Luca Magliano, who draws on his native Bologna’s history of protest and subculture in his provocative collections (he has shifted from Milan this season).
Add to that a line-up of presentations, parties and openings, and we look set for a busy six days ahead. As ever, the Wallpaper* editors will be on the ground – stay tuned here for a first look at the standout moments of Paris Fashion Week Men’s.
Pharrell Williams reveals new ‘living concept’ Drophaus at Louis Vuitton
Cementing his multi-hyphenate status, this evening in Paris, Pharrell Williams used his latest menswear show for Louis Vuitton to reveal his latest project – a prefabricated home in glass and wood, which he titled ‘Drophaus’. Made in collaboration with Not a Hotel – a Japanese company which creates architect-designed vacation homes – the ‘timeless future living concept’ sat in the centre of the showspace, backdropping the A/W 2026 collection.
Constructed from wood and compacted glass – and surrounded by verdant, Japanese-style gardens – Williams says he designed the structure to recall a drop of water. ‘I grew up around water, I’m drawn to it, I build and create my best work close to it,’ he told Wallpaper*. JM
At Auralee, Ryota Iwai finds joy in winter
‘What makes winter joyful?’ asked Ryota Iwai with his latest Auralee collection, which marked the first runway show of Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Staged at Musée de l'Homme – its position gives a dramatic view of the Eiffel Tower out of its floor-to-ceiling glass windows – the answer came in a melange of textures (coats with fluffy innards; featherweight sheer shirts; buttery leather with the slightest sheen) and motifs that suggested comfort, like garments which recalled plaid blankets, or appeared well-loved with wear. But it was colour that, as ever, Iwai excelled – soft beiges and blues met bolder hues of yellow, signal red and rich purple were used to ‘conjure moments of warmth, joy, and a luminous sense of happiness that lingers in the eye and the heart,’ as the designer described. JM