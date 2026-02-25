The best of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2026: live from the Wallpaper* editors

Last season, Paris was the epicentre of the debut; this time, it is the turn of Milan, which will see three major firsts over the course of the city’s fashion week, which begins today (25 February 2026). At Fendi, Maria Grazia Chiuri will make her debut as creative director of Fendi after departing Dior last March (there, she was the first woman to head up the Parisian house). The appointment marks a homecoming of sorts: the Italian designer began her career at Fendi, working in the accessories department for a decade after joining in 1989, before heading to Valentino. She takes over from Silvia Venturini Fendi, who oversaw the house’s mens- and womenswear collections after the exit of Kim Jones in October 2024.

Meanwhile at Gucci, former Balenciaga designer Demna will hold his first runway show for the Italian house, following a star-studded short film shown last season as an introduction to his tenure. Taking place on Friday, expect the same sort of spectacle which defined his time at Balenciaga, where runway shows took place in whirling snow globes, mud-filled pits, or a surreal reimagining of the European Parliament. Finally, at Marni, Belgian designer Meryll Rogge will take over from Francesco Risso, showing on Thursday.

Elsewhere, expect the usual roster of Italian megabrands, from Giorgio Armani and Max Mara to Bottega Veneta and Prada, who will all show over the course of the week. Here, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the highlights of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2026 – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.

Jack Moss Fashion & Beauty Features Director Jack Moss is Wallpaper’s Fashion & Beauty Features Director, reporting for the magazine’s digital and print editions – from international runway shows to profiling the style world’s leading figures.

Jason Hughes Fashion & Creative Director Jason Hughes is Wallpaper’s Fashion & Creative Director, overseeing all style content – from fashion and beauty to watches and jewellery – as well as leading the visual direction of the magazine.