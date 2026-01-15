Wallpaper* Design Awards: Formafantasma’s assemble-your-own trophy is a crafty winner
'Celebratory, joyful and deliberately simple': Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin reveal the inspiration and process behind their flat packed paper trophy for the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026
Nicolò Bassetto - Director, Nicola Cattelan - Director of Photography
When we were thinking of a way to commemorate this year’s Wallpaper* Design Awards winners, we didn’t have to think far: Formafantasma was the first name to come to mind, for their ability to encapsulate the creative zeitgeist of this moment in design.
Our Designers of the Year in 2021, Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin proved to be the perfect collaborators for this special trophy and instantly took on the challenge we posed them: enthusiastically leaping on the challenge we set them: to create an expressive sculpture made of paper, to be received by this year’s winners in a flat-packed envelope and to be assembled by each honoree independently.
Paper, the designers explains, is often the starting point of their work, as a prorotyping material to test ideas. 'This time, instead of being just the first step in the process, paper become the final object,' explains Trimarchi. 'Something celebratory, joyful and deliberately simple.'
The studio worked from a series of references that included models from past projects such as Ore Streams and Maison Matisse. The designers’ early moodboards included colourful sculptures whose lightness mimics the effortlessness of paper, artworks by Giacomo Balla, and Bruno Munari’s Sculture da Viaggio (travel sculptures) – these revolved around creating an object as simple as it was expressive, using folded flat sheets in a variety of materials, that could be scaled up or down, depending on its final destination or function, and reproduced by anyone.
'There is a kind of magic in seeing a flat sheet of material turning into 3d just through simple cuts and folds,' adds Farresin.
Their contemporary response is an object made of three parts, crafted from Gmund Colors Matt papers in delicious, textured hues, that intuitively slot together to create a microarchitectural celebration that we can’t wait to deliver to our worthy winners.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
