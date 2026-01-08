See the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026 unfold in the February issue, on sale now
Discover the standout stars of design, architecture, art, fashion, travel and tech, honoured by a flat-packed Formafantasma trophy, in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026 issue, on newsstands
Call it confirmation bias if you will, but as we were sending our annual Design Awards issue off to press towards the close of 2025, it felt as if the news cycle was mirroring our fascination with the way in which we absorb the world around us through the ideas and objects we create. In quick succession came word that Pantone had kicked up some political dust by prescribing white as its Colour of the Year. Next, the Trump administration ordered the replacement of the Calibri typeface on all State Department correspondence with Times New Roman in a blow to ocularly challenged screen-readers in particular and fans of sans serifs in general. Finally, a hippo-shaped home bar by French sculptor François-Xavier Lalanne broke the global record for a work of design when it sold for $31.4m at Sotheby’s in New York. This is all evidence, if it were needed, that aspects of design continue to agitate, aggravate and astound in equal measure – no mean feat when so much else in life appears to homogenise at an ever-faster rate.
Homogeneity is certainly not something that characterises our annual Design Awards, which launched in 2005. That year, Wallpaper* US director Michael Reynolds styled our story on Miami, winner of Best City; 20 years later, we return to the US to mark a fresh imperative to make Detroit great again through a series of ambitious cultural and architectural projects.
The Motor City is the winner of one of four cross-disciplinary categories given special attention: in addition to City of the Year, our Launch, Designer and Life-enhancer of the Year categories underline the central role that innovation, imagination and inspiration play in our lives, celebrated in the remarkable way in which London’s V&A East Storehouse (said launch) is rethinking the museum model, and the degree to which sauna (life-enhancers don't come hotter) has entered the vocabulary of all but the most cursory of pleasure seekers.
Packed into this issue are the latest and greatest examples of forward-thinking design in the worlds of architecture, art, beauty, fashion, interiors, tech and travel – as always, a measured mix of the zeitgeisty and the downright quirky, made vital by the extraordinary minds of those who help bring them into being. Not least design studio Formafantasma, which took on the task of producing this year’s award – a flat-packed tribute to ingenuity and flair that we feel encapsulates the achievements of all our worthy winners.
Bill Prince, Editor-in-Chief
The February 2026 Design Awards issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 8 January 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. He is the author of two books, Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – and The Connaught, a history of the legendary Mayfair hotel, both published by Assouline
-
Sabine Marcelis has revisited her Ikea lamp and it’s a colourful marvel
Sabine Marcelis’ ‘Varmblixt’ lamp for Ikea returns in a new colourful, high-tech guise
-
Is the Waldorf Astoria New York the ‘greatest of them all’? Here’s our review
After a multi-billion-dollar overhaul, New York’s legendary grand dame is back in business
-
Colleen Allen’s poetic womenswear is made for the modern-day witch
Allen is one of New York’s brightest young fashion stars. As part of Wallpaper’s Uprising column, Orla Brennan meets the American designer to talk femininity, witchcraft and the transformative experience of dressing up
-
The Wallpaper* Design Awards are back in 2026 – see who's shortlisted
Our annual design awards returns in January – here are the first shortlisted nominees
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026: Life-enhancer of the year shortlist
Discover the shortlist for Life-Enhancer of the Year in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026, from an innovative night light to a blueprint for play
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026: Launch of the year shortlist
Discover the shortlist for Launch of the Year in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026, from an innovative museum concept to a glass-like hydrating face mask
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026: Designer of the Year shortlist
Meet the Wallpaper* Designers of the Year nominees: bringing calm, consideration and integrity to the year's key design moments
-
Luca Guadagnino judges Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022
Italian film director Luca Guadagnino, who recently expanded his work into design and interiors, talks about his projects and judging the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022