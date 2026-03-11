Christie’s new rostrum by Jony Ive and LoveFrom is ‘a modest object that celebrates craft and material’
The new rostrum, crafted in oak by Benchmark, made its debut on 5 March 2026 to mark the auction house's 260th year
Christie's rostrum – originally designed in the 1700s by Thomas Chippendale, with reproductions used in more recent times – has always been a central element of the auction house's operations. Now, it is making way for a new design by Jony Ive and LoveFrom.
Unveiled on 5 March 2026 on the occasion of the 20/21 sale at London's King Street, the redesign marks Christie’s 260th year, and was produced by British woodworking specialist Benchmark.
Jony Ive and LoveFrom’s new rostrum for Christie’s
'Our collaboration with Christie’s has been unforgettably special,' says Ive. 'This has been a wonderfully curious and challenging project requiring so much research and unexpected learning. The original Thomas Chippendale design is masterful and remains rather intimidating.
'We have designed a modest object that celebrates craft and material. The purpose of the rostrum is to literally and figuratively elevate the auctioneer, providing a stage for their authority and expertise that proudly carries the Christie’s mark.'
The rostrum is made of sustainably sourced oak, from the same forests that supplied the timber for the recent restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, with further elements in stainless steel. For the design, Ive worked closely with the Christie’s team: essentially, the rostrum is conceived as a tool and the British designer approached it with the reverence one expects for a functional, utilitarian object.
The rostrum has to hold the auctioneer, be easily moved and stored, but at the same time, it commands a room during the auction, so its presence is paramount – Ive and his team thought of it as a stage more than a piece of furniture.
‘The rostrum is at the heart of our business,’ says Christie’s CEO Bonnie Brennan. 'I feel blessed that for our 260th anniversary, we can unveil this remarkable object as our legacy for Christie’s future.’
