As a globally renowned interiors stylist, Colin King knows a thing or two about making a home look polished yet lived-in. In fact, he literally wrote the book on the subject and has been increasingly branching out into product design through collaborations with Beni Rugs and a brand-new shelving collection with Audo .

Colin King (Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

Fortunately, bringing King’s effortless touch home just got easier, thanks to a fresh collaboration with Zara Home, on sale online and in select stores on Friday 13 March 2026. The collection of 35 lamps, trays, vases and other sculptural accessories was designed to offer ‘modern heirlooms’ – objects that can inhabit any time or place, thanks to timeless silhouettes and high-quality materials.

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

King had been working with Zara Home since 2019, styling and art-directing the brand’s photoshoots. ‘When they asked about doing a collection, it felt like a natural next step. And also a little scary, which is usually how I know I should say yes,’ the Wallpaper* 400 stylist says. ‘I remember thinking, I don’t know how many chances I’ll get to do something at this scale. So if I’m going to do it, I want it to matter.’

Rather than a strict brief, Zara Home asked King to investigate what he’s interested in. ‘I kept coming back to material. Glass. Metal. Lacquer. Weight and light. Objects that don’t shout but don’t disappear either. And they let me follow that instinct,’ he explains.

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

While Zara Home’s sister brand, Zara, is known for its fast-fashion clothing, there is nothing ‘fast’ about King’s Zara Home collection, which he spent nearly a year-and-a-half refining.

There’s a series of elegant objects in gleaming brass, including a set of just-so organic-shaped plates; a delicate lamp in the shape of flower branches; and a series of pleasingly heavy vessels. Glass is another hero in the collection, as seen in iridescent amphorae and frosted-footed vases that glow in the light. Then there are lacquer furnishings and decor, like a set of cherry-red nesting tables and cream-coloured trays. King is especially keen on a brass egg-shaped lamp, which glows via a single slot around its circumference.

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

King explains, ‘I’ve always liked things that feel collected over time. Not overly coordinated. So even if these aren’t copies of things in my home, they reflect how I live. What I reach for. What I wish existed.’ As such, many of the objects feel like something you’d encounter on the shelf of a European antique shop. Prices begin at $37.90 for a set of taper candles and go all the way up to $2,800, for the egg lamp.

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

Does this launch mean we can expect more home designs from King? ‘I’m definitely more interested in product now,’ the stylist reflects, ‘not because it’s strategic. It just feels like the next question: What happens when the object isn’t the backdrop, but the beginning?’

He adds, ‘It doesn’t feel like choosing a new lane. It feels like deepening the one I’m already in.’

(Image credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen)

The Zara Home and Colin King collection will be available online and in select stores beginning 13 March 2026. A one-day pop-up also takes place at 72 Walker St, New York, NY 10013, from 11 am to 7pm