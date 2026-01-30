The latest collaboration between Morris & Co and Zara Home looks to preserve iconic prints from the historic British brand’s archives, reinterpreting them in a colour palette that has been carefully softened and desaturated to integrate seamlessly with Zara Home’s distinctive tones. The outcome is a collection that celebrates craftsmanship, nature and timeless design, while resonating with Zara Home’s contemporary language and aesthetics.

Textiles take centre stage, with particular attention paid to texture. Fabrics such as jacquard and matelassé are used primarily for cushions, alongside natural fibres, including cotton and linen. Most textile pieces are crafted in satin, while bedspreads are made from linen. Cushions combine linen and cotton, enhancing the sense of warmth. The collection also includes a selection of pet accessories, featuring beds and blankets. A standout piece is a hemp blanket, finished with leather strap details, alongside an oversized cushion.

The creative teams at Morris & Co and Zara Home worked together to create a bespoke colour chart, customising each shade based on a dedicated chromatic study. The collection is structured around a range of powdery hues: soft mustard, a sage green and a light blue with greenish nuances and subtle yellow undertones, all connected by a shared base. Ecru acts as a neutral, bringing balance and luminosity to the overall palette.

Morris & Co was founded in 1861 by William Morris, one of the 19th century’s most influential figures. Under his direction, the company flourished as a fashionable brand renowned for its wallpapers and textiles, often featuring scenes that capture the beauty of the natural world. Now part of the Sanderson Design Group, the Morris & Co archive continues to inspire, demonstrating the enduring relevance of its designs in contemporary interiors.

Morris & Co x Zara Home collection is available in selected stores and online via zara.com

