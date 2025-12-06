Vincent Van Duysen and Zara have unveiled Zara Diagonal, a new concept for the Spanish company's store designs, making its debut with a Barcelona flagship.

The new concept is inspired by 'the intimacy of domestic life and the allure of cabinets of curiosities, the space seeks to awaken curiosity and encourage return visits, offering something new at every moment,' according to a release.

This new project marks a new chapter in the ongoing creative collaboration between Vincent Van Duysen and Zara, which started in 2022 with a collection of furniture and later expanded into textiles, lighting and objects.

The store is set within a traditional building on Barcelona's Avenida Diagonal. The exterior offers a sneak peek of the atmosphere inside, one where fashion and design quietly merge.

The store layout is arranged to reflect a domestic environment, with each display area designed as a separate room with a distinct visual identity and material palette.

Van Duysen's interiors are defined by natural wood, brushed metal, soft stone and matte finishes, materials that convey a quiet sophistication and set an elegant tone for the brand's offerings.

The rooms are clad in wood, and the exposed timber beams on the ceiling nod to domestic architecture, enhancing the intention behind the design ideas. Throughout, Van Duysen's architectural interventions are designed to frame artworks and sculptures that respond to the interiors.

The central space is imagined as a living room, where a voluminous bookcase accompanies a large sofa; all around, shelves and vitrines feature objects and curiosities that give guests the feeling of entering a richly layered home. The furniture throughout is all from Van Duysen's collections for Zara Home, blending the environment design with the retail experience.

For the clothing displays, the designer created discreet metal rails and glass cabinets, to highlight some pieces in the collection 'with museological sensibility.' Meanwhile, the fitting rooms are imagined as hushed personal sanctuaries where 'a rhythm of doors and passageways creates a sense of privacy, transforming the act of trying on clothes into a personal ritual.'

'Zara Diagonal is a destination designed for presence,' the design statement concludes. 'A place where exploration becomes discovery, and where each visit reveals something previously unnoticed: an unexpected texture, a hidden vignette, a corner overlooked. It is a retail space shaped by architectural thought, emotional sensibility and aesthetic restraint.'

Avenida Diagonal 584, Barcelona