Lexus finally confirms the name of its all-electric LFA Concept supercar
Still designated a design study, the Lexus LFA Concept should be the successor to the most unlikely of all 20th-century supercars
The question of whether or not Lexus is going to build a next-generation LFA sports car took one more step towards an answer today with the unveiling of the Lexus LFA Concept BEV sports car. The original LFA broke cover two decades ago as an outlandish design study, a preview of the company’s then new ‘L-Finesse’ design language.
Two years later, another LFA concept was revealed, this time with much more under-the-skin engineering completed, suggested a production version was imminent. The Lexus LFA duly arrived in October 2009 in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary.
It proved a modest sensation, with 500 examples hand-built at a specialist facility Toyota’s Motomachi factory in Aichi (the same line was later used to hand-build the first-generation hydrogen fuel cell powered Toyota Miraj).
The successor is taking a similarly roundabout route to production. Initially shown as the Lexus Sport Concept at Monterey Car Week in summer 2025, the car also appeared at this year’s Japan Mobility Show.
Finally, the Sport Concept has taken on the LFA name, strongly implying that production is on the way. Whereas the original had a howling V10 engine, the new LFA will be a pure EV. That won’t diminish its sporting qualities, however, as the car is being developed alongside Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR GT and GR GT3 and overseen by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Chairman and keen racer Akio Toyoda (who styles himself as ‘Master Driver Morizo Kinoshita’ on his regular jaunts to the track).
An elegant two-seater, the new LFA’s aesthetic lineage is clear and can be traced all the back to the original Toyota 2000GT via the first generation LFA. In addition, the ethos of the car will be to emphasise the transfer of mechanical and craft skills from an older generation to younger team members. This strongly suggests any new LFA will follow the path of the earlier car and be built to order in very limited numbers.
A light aluminium frame and body should help offset the weight of the battery, whilst the interior wraps around the driver to create an immersive experience. Whether the yoke-style steering wheel will make it to production remains to be seen, but Lexus should be applauded for creating ergonomic switchgear that’s design for ‘blind-touch operation’.
There’s no word on performance or range just yet, nor has production been officially confirmed. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
