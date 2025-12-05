Bottega Veneta has unveiled Bottega for Bottegas 2025, the newest chapter of its annual tribute to the small-scale artisans who embody the house’s devotion to craft. Introduced in 2021, the initiative has become a powerful stage for independent workshops whose heritage, technique and creative spirit echo Bottega Veneta’s own.

'This year’s collection celebrates workshops in cities that have profoundly shaped our story – Venice, Milan and New York,' says Bottega Veneta CEO Leo Rongone. The brand invited an artisan from each location to reinterpret the unmistakably Italian ritual of the aperitivo. The resulting objects form an exquisite, modern still life: a pair of silverplate glasses from Milan’s Ganci Argenterie; sterling-silver cocktail sticks with a sculptural knot by Brooklyn silversmith Heath Wagoner; and a handbound journal by Venetian Paolo Olbi, imagined for cocktail recipes and evening reflections.

A handbound journal by Venetian Paolo Olbi (Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

Sterling-silver cocktail sticks with a sculptural knot by Heath Wagoner, $525 for a set of four, made to order (Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

'[These] workshops represent, individually and together, a profound commitment to the preservation and innovation of artisanal and creative culture,' continues Rongone. Paolo Olbi is a masterful bookbinder whose works draw on Venetian, Byzantine and Islamic motifs. In New York, Heath Wagoner’s hybrid background in industrial and jewellery design translates into finely finished barware and tableware; and atelier Ganci Argenterie – founded in 1926 and now led by the third generation of the Morandino family – stands as one of Milan’s oldest silversmiths.

The project pays homage to the geographic and cultural lineage that has shaped Bottega Veneta for nearly six decades. Founded in Vicenza in 1966, the house grew up in close orbit to Venice, drawing on the city’s artisanal traditions and fluid landscapes. Venetian influence runs deep at the brand, from its iconic knot motif to the early production of fragrance flacons made from swirling glass. That said, Bottega Veneta also looks outward: in 1972, its first boutique opened not in Italy but on Madison Avenue in New York – although by the late 1990s, the house had relocated its design studio to Milan, where its headquarters and runways remain today.

A silverplate glass from Ganci Argenterie (Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

With Bottega for Bottegas 2025, Bottega Veneta once again honours the artisans and cities that shaped its past – while reaffirming the relevance of the handmade in the present.



For more details of the artisans, view the collection at bottegaveneta.com