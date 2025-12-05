This is the c100 Developer Terminal, a computer from a new start-up, Caligra. Designed by the London-based company in collaboration with Pentagram industrial designer Jon Marshall, the c100 is described as a ‘computer for experts’. Stripped back to basics, the computer runs a version of the Linux operating system, Workbench, a streamlined OS designed to put the focus back on work, rather than entertainment or consumption.

c100 Developer Terminal by Caligra (Image credit: Caligra)

If this all sounds a bit hair-shirted, then perhaps the c100 is not for you. Caligra’s mission statement is to make ‘tools for experts such as scientists, artists, engineers, designers, hackers and painters’. Linux, an open-source OS originally developed by Linus Torvalds in 1991, continues to hold sway in ‘serious’ computer circles, with none of the accumulated cruft that comes with Windows (in particular) or MacOS.

Design development of the c100 (Image credit: Caligra)

Design development of the c100 (Image credit: Caligra)

With Marshall focusing on the industrial design, Caligra’s in-house team shaped the look and feel of Workbench OS, which is based around a distraction-free user interface, dedicated shortcuts and a familiar icon and menu system. According to Caligra, ‘Workbench OS has no decorative elements, no pop-ups, no need for “do not disturb”.’

c100 Developer Terminal by Caligra (Image credit: Caligra)

The c100 folds up for security and space saving (Image credit: Caligra)

The terminal itself has a timeless, technical feel, although there are clear nods to the heftier hardware of the 1970s and 1980s. The folding case is formed from two hinged wedges which come together to create a solid form when not in use. The case itself has been CNC-milled from a solid block of aluminium, finished with a special bead-blasted texture that gives it more of an industrial, scientific instrument-like quality.

c100 Developer Terminal by Caligra (Image credit: Caligra)

The c100 has convenient tool storage on board (Image credit: Caligra)

In addition to folding up, the central magnetic pivot also allows the keyboard to be completely detached, although Caligra stress that the terminal is not a portable device, but intended for use on the desktop. Another nice touch is the inclusion of a storage area underneath the main body of the terminal, space freed up by the increasing miniaturisation of electronic components. The c100 comes with 96GB of RAM as standard, a 1TB SSD and uses the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Processor.

Mouse evolution for the c100 (Image credit: Caligra)

In addition to the mechanical keyboard, with a number pad sited on the left-hand side, Marshall has also created a mouse. A number of iterations were explored before settling on an ergonomic form factor that uses the same proportions, design language and geometry as the keyboard and case. Another retro yet functional move was to use a wired mouse, rather than rely on Bluetooth. The Caligra c100 is available for pre-order now.

Mouse design, Caligra c100 (Image credit: Caligra)

Caligra c100 Developer Terminal, $1,999, Caligra.com, Pentagram.com