Nicole Hollis launches a collection of home objects ‘rooted in mindfulness’
The American interior designer worked with artists, makers and artisans to create objects for the home, emphasising materiality and visual simplicity
American interior designer Nicole Hollis launches her eponymous collection of objects, featuring a curated selection of pieces from international makers and creatives who embody her sophisticated approach to spaces.
The Nicole Hollis Collection comprises limited-edition and one-of-a-kind objects made by artisans hand-picked for their timeless aesthetic and rigorous approach.
The Nicole Hollis collection
During more than two decades at the helm of her studio, Hollis has cultivated meaningful creative relationships with makers, artisans and designers from all over the world, and has collaborated with many of them on a wide range of interior design projects.
Hollis’ inaugural collection of design objects for the home features more than 160 pieces, by 23 makers and artists, such as Rogan Gregory, David/Nicolas, Arno Declerq, Alexandra Llewellyn, Toyine Sellers and Michael Anastassiades. 'Each object, reads a note introducing the collection, 'reflects Nicole’s personal journey, built over decades of collaboration, travel, and creative exchange’.
Among the collection's highlights are brass grinders by Anastassiades, leather and goat-hair napkin rings by Peter Speliopoulos, woven horsehair pillows by sculptor Alexandra Kohl, minimalist stoneware by Samuel Sparrow and even a speaker made from a coconut, by Dutch company Cocobo, originally created for Hollis' Kona Village Resort in Hawaii.
The overall palette is restrained, favouring monochromatic tones and natural materials throughout.
'The collection is rooted in mindfulness,' says Hollis. 'Each piece has been built slowly, the culmination of over 25 years of working with some of the most gifted designers, artists, and craftspeople that I’ve been fortunate enough to know, or that I always wished to. Many of these pieces have been previously procured for private clients, and others have been designed specifically for our collection; I am honoured to make them available to a wider audience.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
