The American interior designer worked with artists, makers and artisans to create objects for the home, emphasising materiality and visual simplicity

Objects in a dark setting by Nicole Hollis
Napkin rings by Peter Speliopoulos, $495 for a set of four, part of the inaugural collection Nicole Hollis Collection
By
published
in News

American interior designer Nicole Hollis launches her eponymous collection of objects, featuring a curated selection of pieces from international makers and creatives who embody her sophisticated approach to spaces.

The Nicole Hollis Collection comprises limited-edition and one-of-a-kind objects made by artisans hand-picked for their timeless aesthetic and rigorous approach.

The Nicole Hollis collection

Objects in a dark setting by Nicole Hollis

Stoneware by Samuel Sparrow

During more than two decades at the helm of her studio, Hollis has cultivated meaningful creative relationships with makers, artisans and designers from all over the world, and has collaborated with many of them on a wide range of interior design projects.

Objects in a dark setting by Nicole Hollis

Brass candle holders by David/Nicolas, from $1,495

Hollis’ inaugural collection of design objects for the home features more than 160 pieces, by 23 makers and artists, such as Rogan Gregory, David/Nicolas, Arno Declerq, Alexandra Llewellyn, Toyine Sellers and Michael Anastassiades. 'Each object, reads a note introducing the collection, 'reflects Nicole’s personal journey, built over decades of collaboration, travel, and creative exchange’.

Objects in a dark setting by Nicole Hollis

Oak sculptures by Maxime Perrolle, from $2,995

Among the collection's highlights are brass grinders by Anastassiades, leather and goat-hair napkin rings by Peter Speliopoulos, woven horsehair pillows by sculptor Alexandra Kohl, minimalist stoneware by Samuel Sparrow and even a speaker made from a coconut, by Dutch company Cocobo, originally created for Hollis' Kona Village Resort in Hawaii.

The overall palette is restrained, favouring monochromatic tones and natural materials throughout.

'The collection is rooted in mindfulness,' says Hollis. 'Each piece has been built slowly, the culmination of over 25 years of working with some of the most gifted designers, artists, and craftspeople that I’ve been fortunate enough to know, or that I always wished to. Many of these pieces have been previously procured for private clients, and others have been designed specifically for our collection; I am honoured to make them available to a wider audience.'

Objects in a dark setting by Nicole Hollis

Carbonised fire glass vases by RG Studio by Rogan Gregory

