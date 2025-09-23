American interior designer Nicole Hollis launches her eponymous collection of objects, featuring a curated selection of pieces from international makers and creatives who embody her sophisticated approach to spaces.

The Nicole Hollis Collection comprises limited-edition and one-of-a-kind objects made by artisans hand-picked for their timeless aesthetic and rigorous approach.

The Nicole Hollis collection

Stoneware by Samuel Sparrow (Image credit: Robert Schlatter)

During more than two decades at the helm of her studio, Hollis has cultivated meaningful creative relationships with makers, artisans and designers from all over the world, and has collaborated with many of them on a wide range of interior design projects.

Salt and pepper grinders by Michael Anastassiades $1,150 at nicoleholliscollection.com

Hollis’ inaugural collection of design objects for the home features more than 160 pieces, by 23 makers and artists, such as Rogan Gregory, David/Nicolas, Arno Declerq, Alexandra Llewellyn, Toyine Sellers and Michael Anastassiades. 'Each object, reads a note introducing the collection, 'reflects Nicole’s personal journey, built over decades of collaboration, travel, and creative exchange’.

Among the collection's highlights are brass grinders by Anastassiades, leather and goat-hair napkin rings by Peter Speliopoulos, woven horsehair pillows by sculptor Alexandra Kohl, minimalist stoneware by Samuel Sparrow and even a speaker made from a coconut, by Dutch company Cocobo, originally created for Hollis' Kona Village Resort in Hawaii.

The overall palette is restrained, favouring monochromatic tones and natural materials throughout.

'The collection is rooted in mindfulness,' says Hollis. 'Each piece has been built slowly, the culmination of over 25 years of working with some of the most gifted designers, artists, and craftspeople that I’ve been fortunate enough to know, or that I always wished to. Many of these pieces have been previously procured for private clients, and others have been designed specifically for our collection; I am honoured to make them available to a wider audience.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carbonised fire glass vases by RG Studio by Rogan Gregory (Image credit: Robert Schlatter)