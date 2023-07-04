Hawaiian resort Kona Village honours its site’s mana
Hawaii’s new Kona Village carefully preserves the spirit of the site’s original 1960s resort and the sacred land it sits on
After a tsunami devastated Kona Village, one of the oldest and most beloved resorts on the Big Island of Hawaii, dating back to 1965, many feared that the once-iconic property would not reopen again. The 2011 disaster had compromised many of the resort’s signature hale, or thatched roof huts, and ruined much of its stunning landscape.
A Hawaiian resort that reasserts local traditions
Over a decade later, Kennedy Wilson, a real estate firm known for its sustainably driven approach, has partnered with luxury hospitality group Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to reimagine the historic Hawaiian hideaway. Opened this month, the new Kona Village both restores the resort to its former glory, and deepens its rich cultural legacy by reasserting Hawaiian traditions at every turn.
‘It was incredibly important to all partners that the mana – or special energy – of the site was honoured and protected,’ says Joanne Behrens, Rosewood’s vice president of design and project services for the Americas. ‘Our approach focused on being as light on the land as possible, and on collaborating with a cultural leadership committee who were integral in ensuring the land and its stories were preserved throughout.’
Walker Warner Architects’ Greg Warner worked with fellow principal Mike McCabe to recreate the original property’s relaxed Pacific Island style, adding thoughtful changes to uphold the latest environmental standards, and salvaging materials from the old resort with Re-Use Hawaii to be repurposed by the local community. The interiors, by Nicole Hollis, pay homage to the region and include an original art collection created by working with more than 60 Hawaiian artists and artisans.
Now completely powered by solar energy and committed to a zero-waste programme, the resort comprises 150 guest hale, a signature spa, five restaurants and bars, and an array of event spaces, surrounded by views of the mountains, Hualālai volcano and Kahuwai Bay, where humpback whales return every year. The result is a celebration of the ethos that sacred land must be duly protected alongside its people and its history.
A version of this article appears in the August 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – a guide to creative America – available in print from 6 July, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
