Design beyond humans: a new exhibition argues that the world doesn’t revolve around us
‘More Than Human’ at London's Design Museum (until 5 October 2025) asks what happens when design focuses on the perspectives and needs of other species, from bees to seaweed
'More than Human', a new exhibition at London’s Design Museum (opening on 11 July and running until 5 October 2025), explores the idea of non-human-centric design. It focuses on design that considers how other species interact with the built world, inviting us to reimagine design as a tool for interconnection and conservation.
‘More Than Human’: non-human-centric design on view at Design Museum
‘More Than Human’ assembles over 140 works by more than 50 artists, architects and designers, all asking how they might respond to the living world rather than dominate it.
The answer is explored in three sections. The first, ‘Being Landscape’, showcases art and design that represents the connection between humanity and nature, including organic-inspired paintings by Solange Pessoa; drawings by Hélio Melo which reflect his memories of his birthplace, the Brazilian state of Amazonas; and photographs by Federico Borella and Michela Balboni that document the Italian Rumiti ritual, in which men dressed as trees silently process through the hills of Basilicata. Audiences will also discover bronze masks inspired by pagan ritual figures made from corn husks and basketry from the Ye’kuana community of the Venezuelan Amazon.
The second section, ‘Making With The World’, thinks about practical, design-led solutions for ecological restoration. It includes marine infrastructure designer Reef Design Lab’s ‘Living Seawalls’ and ‘Modular Artificial Reef Structure II’, and a reconstruction of the Alusta Pavilion by Elina Koivisto and Maiju Suomi – a mini‑park that provides shelter for both humans and insects. Also featured: Johanna Seelemann’s ‘Oase’ collection – terracotta vessels which use ancient Greek irrigation methods to hydrate trees more efficiently.
At a time when human activity is changing the natural world in ever-more detrimental ways, this exhibition offers a vision of how design, art, and architecture might help us reconnect with the more-than-human world.
'More than Human' is on view at the Design Museum until 5 October 2025
Design Museum, 224-238 Kensington High St, London W8 6AG, designmuseum.org
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Tuneshine is a new way of bringing back the lost art of the album cover
The compact Tuneshine screen uses LED tech to illuminate the artwork of whatever you’re currently streaming
-
Inside the new theatre at Jacob’s Pillow and its ‘magic box’, part of a pioneering complex designed for dance
Jacob’s Pillow welcomes the reborn Doris Duke Theatre by Mecanoo, a new space that has just opened in the beloved Berkshires cultural hub for the summer season
-
What to see at Rencontres d’Arles 2025, questioning power structures in the state and family
Suppressed memories resurface in sharply considered photography at Rencontres d'Arles 2025. Here are some standout photographers to see
-
‘Disabled people have always been here’: a new V&A show centres on disability in design
Curator Natalie Kane takes us through five key exhibits from the London show, where design points the way to a more inclusive society
-
Malta’s London Design Biennale installation ‘reclaims death as a moment of reflection, not fear’
Wallpaper* speaks with Andrew Borg Wirth, curator of Malta's installation, ‘URNA’, which reimagines cremation rituals
-
11 things that caught our eye at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025
The Wallpaper* team bring you highlights from London’s Clerkenwell Design Week (20-22 May) – from public installations to product launches and a biscuit bar
-
‘R for Repair’ at London Design Festival displays broken objects, re-formed
In the second half of a two-part exhibition and as part of London Design Festival 2022, ‘R for Repair’ at the V&A displays broken objects, re-formed
-
‘Finding quality through the act of making’: Pearson Lloyd celebrates 25 years of design
Pearson Lloyd’s show ‘Change Making’ reflects on past designs from its archives, showcasing the influences on and evolution of the studio, from furniture design to the NHS
-
Tom Dixon marks his studio's 20 years with a show of design experiments
Mushroom, cork, steel coral and more: Tom Dixon showcases an overview of his design experiments as he celebrates his practice's 20 years
-
Porro unveils new London showroom at Coal Office
London Design Festival 2022: industrial architecture meets pure geometries in the new Porro showroom, taking over a space within Tom Dixon’s Coal Office to showcase the brand’s systems and furniture
-
Vitra unveils new London home in the Tramshed, Shoreditch
London Design Festival 2022: after a year-long renovation, Vitra opens the door to its new showroom in the heart of Shoreditch