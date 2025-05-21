11 things that caught our eye at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025
The Wallpaper* team bring you highlights from London’s Clerkenwell Design Week (20-22 May) – from public installations to product launches and a biscuit bar
- ‘A Week at the Knees’ by Alex Chinneck
- ‘Harmonic Tides’ by Arthur Mamou-Mani
- ‘Brick from a Stone: Arch Revival’ by Hawkins\Brown and Webb Yates for Albion Stone
- 'Beasley’s Biscuit Bar' by Sons of Beasley
- Wall lamps by Hand & Eye
- ‘Caston’ by David Irwin for Origin Furniture
- 'Archer' chair by Magnus Long for SCP
- Mirage x AMDL Circle
- ‘Carnival’ by Curiousa
- 'Fin' by Daniel Schofield for NaughtOne
- ‘Milo’ bed by Bolzan
There was a buzz in the air at the launch of the 2025 Clerkenwell Design Week (20-22 May) in London. The sunshine drew crowds across the neighbourhood’s showrooms and venues – including three atmospheric new additions: the 14th-century Charterhouse, a new event space in Smithfield Market, and the medieval St Bartholomew’s Church, which has been dubbed ‘Church of Design’ for the occasion. More manageable than the city-wide London Design Festival, and lasting only three days, despite its name, this annual event has a knack for turning the often dry world of commercial design into an enticing showcase – and this year is no exception. Here we select 11 things that caught our attention as we explored Clerkenwell Design Week’s pink routes.
Wallpaper's highlights from Clerkenwell Design Week 2025
‘A Week at the Knees’ by Alex Chinneck
The event’s headline installation is artist Alex Chinneck’s ‘A Week at the Knees’, a slumped brick arch made from 7,000 bricks. Mimicking the Georgian façades that surround it on Charterhouse Square – but bending theatrically across a path – it invites visitors to walk through its surreal curve. ‘I wanted to create something that transcends the rigidity of the material,’ Chinneck told the gathered crowd at its launch. Although the event finishes on Thursday 22 May, this installation remains on show until early July.
alexchinneck.com
‘Harmonic Tides’ by Arthur Mamou-Mani
Further along, visitors can take the opportunity to pause within two sweeping 3D-printed walls lined with bench seating. Designed by Arthur Mamou-Mani to evoke the movement of water, ‘Harmonic Tides’ is the result of Dezeen’s 'Shaping Water' competition. The undulating walls, made from a sugar-based bioplastic (PLA), are animated with LED lighting and a tranquil soundtrack to create a calming effect.
mamou-mani.com
‘Brick from a Stone: Arch Revival’ by Hawkins\Brown and Webb Yates for Albion Stone
Unveiled on Clerkenwell Green, ‘Brick from a Stone: Arch Revival’ is a soaring double-arched pavilion made from British stone bricks, designed by Hawkins\Brown and Webb Yates for Albion Stone and Hutton Stone. ‘We wanted to reveal the strength inherent in stone by creating incredibly thin, load-bearing arches – it’s a testament to both ancient techniques and 21st-century engineering,’ says architect Roger Hawkins.
hawkinsbrown.com
'Beasley’s Biscuit Bar' by Sons of Beasley
Nearby, at Hawkins\Brown’s Clerkenwell Road studio, the practice hosts 'Beasley’s Biscuit Bar' – a joyful installation by Sons of Beasley, the design duo of Carl Clerkin and Alex Hellum. The project reimagines a lost piece of local lore: London’s first ‘biscuit bar’, once attached to Basil and Beasley’s shopfitter’s workshop at this very address before its demolition in 1956. In a nod to that history, a retrofitted servery has been installed in the Hawkins\Brown canteen, where visitors can pause for Yorkshire Tea and homemade Beasley biscuits, rest on colourful furniture made from Plykea offcuts, and watch live making unfold in the window.
scp.co.uk
Wall lamps by Hand & Eye
In the British Collection – an excellent curation of homegrown brands nestled in the crypt just off Clerkenwell Green – you'll find Hand & Eye's tactile range of slip-cast terracotta, stoneware and porcelain wall lights – all hand made at it's Devon workshop.
handandeyestudio.co.uk
‘Caston’ by David Irwin for Origin Furniture
We admire David Irwin’s ‘Caston’ chair for Origin Furniture not only for its elegant form but its circular credentials. Made in the UK, it pairs a simple tubular steel frame with zero-waste 3D-knitted upholstery by Camira and is fully recyclable at end-of-life.
originfurniture.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'Archer' chair by Magnus Long for SCP
British brand SCP debuts the 'Archer' chair by Magnus Long – a cantilever chair made from tubular metal with a plywood seat and enveloping backrest. The design nods to the tubular steel chairs of the 20th century while bringing the typology up to date for the 21st century.
scp.co.uk
Mirage x AMDL Circle
At Charterhouse, tile brand Mirage presents ‘Terrae’, a poetic ceramic surface collection created with Michele De Lucchi’s AMDL Circle. The range explores the emotional connection between ceramics, light and space, across three distinctive lines – ‘Atmo’, ‘Idro’ and ‘Lito’ – that blur boundaries between indoors and out.
‘Carnival’ by Curiousa
Hanging jewel-like in the underground space at House of Detention – a former Victorian prison – British lighting studio Curiousa introduces ‘Carnival’. This joyful, sculptural collection blends hand-blown glass, porcelain and wood in playful, Harlequin-inspired forms. ‘There’s an intriguing balance between the geometric forms and organic curves – each piece has its own personality, much like a performer on stage,’ says founder Esther Patterson.
curiousa.co.uk
'Fin' by Daniel Schofield for NaughtOne
At its new Northburgh Street showroom, contract furniture brand NaughtOne seizes the moment to launch ‘Fin’, a new lounge chair by Copenhagen-based British designer Daniel Schofield. Inspired by 1960s space-age design and developed through folding two pieces of paper, its fully upholstered form sits atop a simple plywood construction – the lowest embodied carbon of any lounge chair in the NaughtOne portfolio.
‘Milo’ bed by Bolzan
Inside Old Sessions House, Italian brand Bolzan presents ‘Milo’, a cocooning new bed with a soft, foldable wings that contrasts beautifully with the building’s historic setting. Also on show are two headboards from the brand's 'Woven Dreams' collection that we admired in Milan last month – 'Fiocco', a folding timber design by Martino Gamper and 'Rosary', a colourful ceramic design by India Mahdavi.
bolzan.com
Clerkenwell Design Week 2025 runs until 22 May clerkenwelldesignweek.com
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
Inside AP House in Manchester, as Audemars Piguet heads north
Audemars Piguet has opened its second AP House in the UK, on Manchester’s smart King Street, and the immersive showroom’s design is full of nods to the city
-
Aberto’s first international show celebrates Brazilian design in Paris at a modernist gem
Brazilian exhibition platform Aberto takes over modernist properties for art and design showcases. As it brings its concept to Europe, Wallpaper* is at Maison La Roche to explore South American icons
-
Luc Tuymans debuts his largest ever paintings at Venice’s majestic San Giorgio Maggiore Basilica
Luc Tuymans is the latest artist to be commissioned by San Giorgio to present work inside its famous space
-
‘R for Repair’ at London Design Festival displays broken objects, re-formed
In the second half of a two-part exhibition and as part of London Design Festival 2022, ‘R for Repair’ at the V&A displays broken objects, re-formed
-
‘Finding quality through the act of making’: Pearson Lloyd celebrates 25 years of design
Pearson Lloyd’s show ‘Change Making’ reflects on past designs from its archives, showcasing the influences on and evolution of the studio, from furniture design to the NHS
-
Tom Dixon marks his studio's 20 years with a show of design experiments
Mushroom, cork, steel coral and more: Tom Dixon showcases an overview of his design experiments as he celebrates his practice's 20 years
-
Porro unveils new London showroom at Coal Office
London Design Festival 2022: industrial architecture meets pure geometries in the new Porro showroom, taking over a space within Tom Dixon’s Coal Office to showcase the brand’s systems and furniture
-
Vitra unveils new London home in the Tramshed, Shoreditch
London Design Festival 2022: after a year-long renovation, Vitra opens the door to its new showroom in the heart of Shoreditch
-
Mudlarking beside the River Thames inspires The New Craftsmen’s makers
London Design Festival 2022: The New Craftsmen’s new collection, ‘Claylarks’, features work from a group of creatives inspired by a River Thames mudlarking expedition
-
One tree, ten designers: SCP presents The One Tree Project at London Design Festival
London Design Festival 2022: SCP enlisted ten British designers to create furniture and objects from a felled ash tree from founder Sheridan Coakley's Hampshire garden
-
London Design Medals 2022
London Design Medals 2022 are awarded to costume designer Sandy Powell, architect Indy Johar, researcher Joycelyn Longdon and photographer Sir Don McCullin