In the soaring space of Camden Arts Projects, Yuri Suzuki invites each visitor to help shape his latest work – a sonic architecture built in real time. Armed with white plastic pipes, brightly coloured funnel-shaped horns, and a set of simple tools, visitors help to build and reconfigure the pavilion structure rising within the Grade II-listed former Methodist church’s double-height space. The elements they add shape custom pathways for sound to travel and echo, resulting in what Suzuki calls 'an acoustic device… a sonic piece of architecture… a utopian city of shared experience and mutual connection'.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz)

Alongside the sound of visitors, a generative soundtrack plays softly through hidden speakers in pipes. Made from a library of vowels and consonants that are common across global languages, the sounds are composed in a way that sometimes resembles spoken language. ‘It may feel familiar, like you’re hearing a language you know, though it’s from nowhere in particular,’ explains Suzuki.

The name Utooto draws on a sacred Okinawan phrase used in prayer. It’s intended to evoke reverence and play while inviting reflection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz)

Conceptually, the Tokyo-born Margate-based sound designer was inspired by utopian architectural visions, particularly Walt Disney’s original plan for EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow). 'EPCOT was imagined not as a theme park, but as a real, functioning city where innovation and collaboration could shape a better future,' he explains. 'In a similar spirit, Utooto invites visitors to construct their own prototypes of a utopia – not from concrete or steel, but from sound, structure, and collective imagination.'

In a time of growing social division, Suzuki hopes the work can amplify interaction, communication, and collective play – using sound as a universal language.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz)

Utooto runs at Camden Arts Projects, London, until 5 October 2025, 9am-6pm, Wednesday to Sunday

yurisuzuki.com

camdenartsprojects.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz) (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist Yuri Suzuki and Camden Arts Projects, © Yuri Suzuki. All Rights Reserved, Photo: Deniz)