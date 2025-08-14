Yuri Suzuki turns sound into architecture at Camden Arts Projects
The sound designer unveils ‘Utooto’, an interactive installation at London’s Camden Arts Projects (until 5 October 2025), in which visitors collaboratively build a sonic piece of architecture
In the soaring space of Camden Arts Projects, Yuri Suzuki invites each visitor to help shape his latest work – a sonic architecture built in real time. Armed with white plastic pipes, brightly coloured funnel-shaped horns, and a set of simple tools, visitors help to build and reconfigure the pavilion structure rising within the Grade II-listed former Methodist church’s double-height space. The elements they add shape custom pathways for sound to travel and echo, resulting in what Suzuki calls 'an acoustic device… a sonic piece of architecture… a utopian city of shared experience and mutual connection'.
Alongside the sound of visitors, a generative soundtrack plays softly through hidden speakers in pipes. Made from a library of vowels and consonants that are common across global languages, the sounds are composed in a way that sometimes resembles spoken language. ‘It may feel familiar, like you’re hearing a language you know, though it’s from nowhere in particular,’ explains Suzuki.
The name Utooto draws on a sacred Okinawan phrase used in prayer. It’s intended to evoke reverence and play while inviting reflection.
Conceptually, the Tokyo-born Margate-based sound designer was inspired by utopian architectural visions, particularly Walt Disney’s original plan for EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow). 'EPCOT was imagined not as a theme park, but as a real, functioning city where innovation and collaboration could shape a better future,' he explains. 'In a similar spirit, Utooto invites visitors to construct their own prototypes of a utopia – not from concrete or steel, but from sound, structure, and collective imagination.'
In a time of growing social division, Suzuki hopes the work can amplify interaction, communication, and collective play – using sound as a universal language.
Utooto runs at Camden Arts Projects, London, until 5 October 2025, 9am-6pm, Wednesday to Sunday
yurisuzuki.com
camdenartsprojects.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
‘Never copy the past’: how Nicolas Di Felice is taking Courrèges into the future
At Courrèges, artistic director Nicolas Di Felice is marrying radical thinking, raving and reinterpreted minimalist codes to give the French fashion house a new dynamism. Hannah Tindle heads to Paris to meet the designer
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
Another week, another flurry of events, opening and excursions showcasing the best of culture and entertainment at home and abroad. Catch our editors at Scandi festivals, iconic jazz clubs, and running the length of Manhattan…
-
The Stuff That Surrounds, episode three: Inside the home of architect Glenn Sestig
In The Stuff That Surrounds, Wallpaper* explores a life through objects. This episode, we’re invited inside an architectural gem – just what you'd expect from one of the most distinctive voices in the field today
-
Alex Tieghi-Walker unveils his plans for Brompton Design District 2025
Ahead of London Design Festival 2025, we catch up with New York gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker about his appointment as curator of the Brompton Design District programme
-
Design beyond humans: a new exhibition argues that the world doesn’t revolve around us
‘More Than Human’ at London's Design Museum (until 5 October 2025) asks what happens when design focuses on the perspectives and needs of other species, from bees to seaweed
-
‘Disabled people have always been here’: a new V&A show centres on disability in design
Curator Natalie Kane takes us through five key exhibits from the London show, where design points the way to a more inclusive society
-
Malta’s London Design Biennale installation ‘reclaims death as a moment of reflection, not fear’
Wallpaper* speaks with Andrew Borg Wirth, curator of Malta's installation, ‘URNA’, which reimagines cremation rituals
-
11 things that caught our eye at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025
The Wallpaper* team bring you highlights from London’s Clerkenwell Design Week (20-22 May) – from public installations to product launches and a biscuit bar
-
‘R for Repair’ at London Design Festival displays broken objects, re-formed
In the second half of a two-part exhibition and as part of London Design Festival 2022, ‘R for Repair’ at the V&A displays broken objects, re-formed
-
‘Finding quality through the act of making’: Pearson Lloyd celebrates 25 years of design
Pearson Lloyd’s show ‘Change Making’ reflects on past designs from its archives, showcasing the influences on and evolution of the studio, from furniture design to the NHS
-
Tom Dixon marks his studio's 20 years with a show of design experiments
Mushroom, cork, steel coral and more: Tom Dixon showcases an overview of his design experiments as he celebrates his practice's 20 years