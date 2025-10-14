This week, the British capital is dominated by an array of art moments as Frieze London 2025 sets up in its regular Regent’s Park location. Anchored by collectible design fair PAD, the design world is also putting on a spectacle, with exhibitions and pop-ups taking over galleries, shops and disused spaces across the city. Here, we round up the best design exhibitions to see in London during Frieze Week.

11 London design exhibitions to discover during Frieze Week

PAD, Berkeley Square

From Gaetano Pesce's ‘Broadway’ series (Image credit: Courtesy PAD London)

Among this year's PAD highlights, we are looking forward to discovering Faye Toogood's takeover of Friedman Benda's booth (more on that later this week), the delicate floral recreations by Junko Mori at Adrian Sassoon and these bold pieces from Gaetano Pesce's ‘Broadway’ series at Pulp Galerie.

14-19 October, Berkeley Square, W1J 6EN

‘Tomorrow’ by Fredrikson Stallard

Bench ‘Noon’ by Fredrikson Stallard (Image credit: Courtesy Fredrikson Stallard and David Gill Gallery)

The London-based duo return to David Gill Gallery with a collection of reflective pieces that invite us to 'explore the shifting relationship between perception and identity through the lens of beauty and constructed reality'. On display are polished steel sculptural objects that recreate a 'Hall of Mirrors' effect with distorted reflections and experimental forms. 'The folded surfaces [within] “Tomorrow” transform the act of observation into a discourse between the observer and the observed, a refracted exploration of how we see ourselves and the world around us,' they say, introducing the exhibition. 'We feel this to be a thoroughly timeless question yet interpreted in an entirely contemporary and relevant way, that is rooted in the world today and looking where we might end up in the future.'

'Tomorrow' is on view until 3 November 2025

David Gill Gallery, 2-4 King Street, SW1Y

‘Exercises in Seating 3’ by Max Lamb

(Image credit: Courtesy Max Lamb)

Set in a former church hall in north-west London, Lamb's latest exhibition – ‘Exercises in Seating 3’ (read our interview) – reminds us of the designer's ability to create multiple experimental universes from one of design's most ubiquitous forms. The series of 30 chairs, created over a decade, reflects on the designer’s ongoing exploration of varied materials and production methods with particular attention to repurposing and recycling materials.

'Exercises in Seating 3' is on view until 3 November 2025

To visit, please email studio@maxlamb.org

‘Two Rooms’ by Casa Milana

(Image credit: Brotherton Lock)

Milan-based studio Casa Milana has taken over two rooms at Lamb gallery and reimagines them as a domestic space. In the exhibition, guests can discover objects by studio co-founder Mario Milana, including collaborations with artist Sofia Cacciapaglia and rug maker Beni Rugs, the latter inspired by Italian and Moroccan terrazzo. Also on display are historical artworks by Wassily Kandinsky and contemporary sculptures by Filippo Salerni and Ayla Tavares, as well as 1920s blown-glass works by Vittorio Zecchin, produced by MVM Cappelin and Venini in Murano.

Casa Milana is open until spring 2026.

Lamb, 32 St George Street, W1S 2EA

JIG Studio launch

(Image credit: JIG Studio)

JIG Studio is a new design collective launching in London this week. Located in the heart of Soho, the collective will open a permanent two-storey showroom, serving as a design gallery, retail destination and cultural platform for Brazil’s most innovative talent.

25 Lexington St, W1F 9AG

‘Pacific’ by Jesse Schlesinger at Gallery Fumi

(Image credit: Courtesy Gallery Fumi)

San Francisco-based artist and designer Jesse Schlesinger makes his Gallery Fumi debut with a series of objects that blur the boundary between sculpture and furniture. Made with traditional woodworking techniques that merge with other elements in bronze, ceramic, glass, steel, concrete, and paint, the designer's works are all made from locally sourced materials and reflect California's landscapes.

'Pacific' is on view until 29 November 2025

Gallery Fumi, 2-3 Hay Hill, London W1J 6AS

‘Take a Seat’ by Brigitta Spinocchia Freund at Harvey Nichols

Jean Prouvé’s ‘Kangourou’ armchair, Model No. FV 22, on loan from private dealer (Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

Set within Harvey Nichols' new retail destination 125, 'Take a Seat' is a display by interior designer Brigitta Spinocchia Freund and PAD London, highlighting chair design by legendary makers and emerging talent. The 30 chairs on display include pieces by Jean Prouvé, Charlotte Perriand, Alvar Aalto and Maria Pergay. 'Chairs are among the most expressive and intimate forms of design,' says Spinocchia Freund. 'They hold the human body, but they also hold stories about materials, makers, and moments in time. With ‘‘Take a Seat”, I wanted to celebrate not only the icons we all revere, but also the next generation of makers who will shape the future.'

'Take a Seat' is on view until 5 January 2026

125, Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RJ

Ernst Gamperl and Frances Pinnock at Sarah Myerscough

(Image credit: Dan Fontanelli | Courtesy of Sarah Myerscough Gallery)

Gallerist Sarah Myerscough debuts her new permanent home in London, a space set within a former school in Mayfair. A three-storey building dedicated to crafted arts, the gallery will develop over time with projects and collaborations to support craft in its different applications. For its opening, Myerscough curated an exhibition of works in wood by Ernst Gamperl (above) as well as leather and mixed media pieces by Frances Pinnock.

The Schoolhouse, 18 Balderton Street, Mayfair, W1K 6TG

Alexandre De Betak

(Image credit: Courtesy Alexandre De Betak)

Alexandre de Betak unveils his London Atelier, marking a new chapter in the French creative's practice. Debuting with an evolving light installation dubbed 'Studio Warming', the space will be a platform for de Betak to start a new experiential exploration of his practice. His studio is still under construction, and the light installation turns it into both a workshop and an artwork.

15-16 Montagu Mews South, W1H 7ET

Electric Kiln by Rajan Bijlani

(Image credit: Rich Stapleton)

In his exhibition ‘Electric Kiln’, collector Rajan Bijlani presents works by Frank Auerbach, Emmanuel Cooper, Lucie Rie, Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier, curated in collaboration with 20th-century art and design specialist Michael Jefferson. Staged over the three floors of Fonthill Pottery in Primrose Hill (the former home of Cooper and now Bijlani's private residence), the exhibition explores the house's heritage and its surroundings. The titular electric kiln, Bijlani explains, 'acts as a metaphor: a symbol of metamorphosis in which the raw materials of London are tested, scorched and reborn'.

‘Electric Kiln’ is open by appointment only from 15 October-16 November 2025; to request a viewing please contact hello@rajanbijlani.com