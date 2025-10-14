These are the design exhibitions to see in London during Frieze Week
We round up the best design events happening in London in conjunction with Frieze Week 2025: discover collectible design and craft across the city
This week, the British capital is dominated by an array of art moments as Frieze London 2025 sets up in its regular Regent’s Park location. Anchored by collectible design fair PAD, the design world is also putting on a spectacle, with exhibitions and pop-ups taking over galleries, shops and disused spaces across the city. Here, we round up the best design exhibitions to see in London during Frieze Week.
11 London design exhibitions to discover during Frieze Week
PAD, Berkeley Square
Among this year's PAD highlights, we are looking forward to discovering Faye Toogood's takeover of Friedman Benda's booth (more on that later this week), the delicate floral recreations by Junko Mori at Adrian Sassoon and these bold pieces from Gaetano Pesce's ‘Broadway’ series at Pulp Galerie.
14-19 October, Berkeley Square, W1J 6EN
‘Tomorrow’ by Fredrikson Stallard
The London-based duo return to David Gill Gallery with a collection of reflective pieces that invite us to 'explore the shifting relationship between perception and identity through the lens of beauty and constructed reality'. On display are polished steel sculptural objects that recreate a 'Hall of Mirrors' effect with distorted reflections and experimental forms. 'The folded surfaces [within] “Tomorrow” transform the act of observation into a discourse between the observer and the observed, a refracted exploration of how we see ourselves and the world around us,' they say, introducing the exhibition. 'We feel this to be a thoroughly timeless question yet interpreted in an entirely contemporary and relevant way, that is rooted in the world today and looking where we might end up in the future.'
'Tomorrow' is on view until 3 November 2025
David Gill Gallery, 2-4 King Street, SW1Y
‘Exercises in Seating 3’ by Max Lamb
Set in a former church hall in north-west London, Lamb's latest exhibition – ‘Exercises in Seating 3’ (read our interview) – reminds us of the designer's ability to create multiple experimental universes from one of design's most ubiquitous forms. The series of 30 chairs, created over a decade, reflects on the designer’s ongoing exploration of varied materials and production methods with particular attention to repurposing and recycling materials.
'Exercises in Seating 3' is on view until 3 November 2025
To visit, please email studio@maxlamb.org
‘Two Rooms’ by Casa Milana
Milan-based studio Casa Milana has taken over two rooms at Lamb gallery and reimagines them as a domestic space. In the exhibition, guests can discover objects by studio co-founder Mario Milana, including collaborations with artist Sofia Cacciapaglia and rug maker Beni Rugs, the latter inspired by Italian and Moroccan terrazzo. Also on display are historical artworks by Wassily Kandinsky and contemporary sculptures by Filippo Salerni and Ayla Tavares, as well as 1920s blown-glass works by Vittorio Zecchin, produced by MVM Cappelin and Venini in Murano.
Casa Milana is open until spring 2026.
Lamb, 32 St George Street, W1S 2EA
JIG Studio launch
JIG Studio is a new design collective launching in London this week. Located in the heart of Soho, the collective will open a permanent two-storey showroom, serving as a design gallery, retail destination and cultural platform for Brazil’s most innovative talent.
25 Lexington St, W1F 9AG
‘Pacific’ by Jesse Schlesinger at Gallery Fumi
San Francisco-based artist and designer Jesse Schlesinger makes his Gallery Fumi debut with a series of objects that blur the boundary between sculpture and furniture. Made with traditional woodworking techniques that merge with other elements in bronze, ceramic, glass, steel, concrete, and paint, the designer's works are all made from locally sourced materials and reflect California's landscapes.
'Pacific' is on view until 29 November 2025
Gallery Fumi, 2-3 Hay Hill, London W1J 6AS
‘Take a Seat’ by Brigitta Spinocchia Freund at Harvey Nichols
Set within Harvey Nichols' new retail destination 125, 'Take a Seat' is a display by interior designer Brigitta Spinocchia Freund and PAD London, highlighting chair design by legendary makers and emerging talent. The 30 chairs on display include pieces by Jean Prouvé, Charlotte Perriand, Alvar Aalto and Maria Pergay. 'Chairs are among the most expressive and intimate forms of design,' says Spinocchia Freund. 'They hold the human body, but they also hold stories about materials, makers, and moments in time. With ‘‘Take a Seat”, I wanted to celebrate not only the icons we all revere, but also the next generation of makers who will shape the future.'
'Take a Seat' is on view until 5 January 2026
125, Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RJ
Ernst Gamperl and Frances Pinnock at Sarah Myerscough
Gallerist Sarah Myerscough debuts her new permanent home in London, a space set within a former school in Mayfair. A three-storey building dedicated to crafted arts, the gallery will develop over time with projects and collaborations to support craft in its different applications. For its opening, Myerscough curated an exhibition of works in wood by Ernst Gamperl (above) as well as leather and mixed media pieces by Frances Pinnock.
The Schoolhouse, 18 Balderton Street, Mayfair, W1K 6TG
Alexandre De Betak
Alexandre de Betak unveils his London Atelier, marking a new chapter in the French creative's practice. Debuting with an evolving light installation dubbed 'Studio Warming', the space will be a platform for de Betak to start a new experiential exploration of his practice. His studio is still under construction, and the light installation turns it into both a workshop and an artwork.
15-16 Montagu Mews South, W1H 7ET
Electric Kiln by Rajan Bijlani
In his exhibition ‘Electric Kiln’, collector Rajan Bijlani presents works by Frank Auerbach, Emmanuel Cooper, Lucie Rie, Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier, curated in collaboration with 20th-century art and design specialist Michael Jefferson. Staged over the three floors of Fonthill Pottery in Primrose Hill (the former home of Cooper and now Bijlani's private residence), the exhibition explores the house's heritage and its surroundings. The titular electric kiln, Bijlani explains, 'acts as a metaphor: a symbol of metamorphosis in which the raw materials of London are tested, scorched and reborn'.
‘Electric Kiln’ is open by appointment only from 15 October-16 November 2025; to request a viewing please contact hello@rajanbijlani.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
