Mark+Fold Turns 10 with first Shoreditch pop-up
British stationery brand Mark+Fold celebrates ten years in business with a Brick Lane pop-up featuring new products, small-batch editions and conversations with creatives
Starting a stationery brand amid the surge of digital tools may have seemed counter-intuitive, but for Amy Cooper-Wright, founder of stationery brand Mark + Fold, it felt like a natural rebellion. 'I think paper is going through a renaissance,' she states. 'The Japanese designer Kenya Hara speaks about paper’s eternal appeal as this white surface waiting for you to make your marks upon it – the invention of computers was never going to dull that magic.'
'The relentlessness of our phones, the digital noise, the pace that we are expected to maintain at every hour of the day – I think all of that makes analogue experiences feel like a breath of fresh air. '
'In the digital age,' she points out, 'you no longer need to use paper for everyday things, you choose paper, when the situation asks for it, and so you must think about that choice and use the right paper.'
For Cooper-Wright, that means sustainably made notebook and diary pages that are a joy to write on. As Mark+Fold reaches its tenth anniversary, that instinct feels well founded. To celebrate, the brand has opened its first-ever pop-up shop on London’s Brick Lane.
The Shoreditch space marks a decade of the brand’s steady rise. Since 2015, Mark+Fold has carved out a place among discerning stationery lovers for its considered design, meticulous production values, and a belief in the simple, grounding act of putting ideas on paper. The pop-up will showcase the full new collection – including the 2026 diary range – alongside the brand’s core products.
And that's not all. A programme of talks brings long-time collaborators into the fold. Writer Huma Qureshi, who drafted her memoir in a Mark+Fold notebook, will discuss process and the ritual of choosing ‘the right’ notebook. Patrick Grant, fashion designer and Great British Sewing Bee judge, joins Cooper-Wright to explore craftsmanship, sustainability, and their shared ethos of honest, local production. Textile artist Margo Selby will launch a new edition of Mark+Fold notebooks featuring her Shuttle II design, bringing her bold geometric language to the brand’s signature minimal, tactile format.
In addition to the main collection, the anniversary will spotlight a rare series of ‘Editions of 10’ – small-batch, hand-bound books produced in collaboration with Wyvern Bindery in Hackney. These continue Mark+Fold’s longstanding tradition of championing skilled makers, from bookbinders to marblers, and sit within the brand’s ongoing commitment to preserving endangered crafts.
The 2026 diary, developed with Swiss-German typographic designer Catherine Nippe, also takes centre stage. Clean, flexible and understated, it’s available in a special linen-bound edition with a debossed foil ‘26’ and cotton ribbon – a nod to the brand’s obsession with detail and longevity.
For Cooper-Wright, the pop-up is a chance to gather the community that has grown around a shared love of paper, precision, and the power of a crisp blank page.
The Mark + Fold pop up is open to the public from 12 to 25 November 2025 at 228 Brick Lane, London E2 7EE
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
