Sophie Smallhorn’s plywood tables for Uncommon Projects are colourful and modular

These modular tables by the artist and the plywood specialist play with colour for function, fun and flexibility

Tables made of colourful plywood sections intersected, made by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon projects
‘Combination’ tables by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon Projects, currently on show at Timothy Hatton Architects, London, alongside Smallhorn’s wall-mounted colour compositions
(Image credit: Courtesy Sophie Smallhorn and Common Projects)
Anyone familiar with artist Sophie Smallhorn's work will instantly recognise her playful colour work in this collection of modular tables she created with Uncommon Projects. The plywood tables are the artist's debut into production furniture, and offer an opportunity for the bespoke kitchen design specialist to expand its collection of objects.

Tables made of colourful plywood sections intersected, made by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon projects

Perfect as coffee tables, a trio photographed in Smallhorn's home. Available from Uncommon Projects, £375 each, two for £700 or four for £1,200

(Image credit: Courtesy Sophie Smallhorn and Common Projects)

In her work as an artist, Smallhorn says she likes to have 'an edge to work against', which results in works where three-dimensionality becomes the defining feature and starting point. In this furniture collection, she explored the possibilities of a single 4x8 sheet of plywood, and both the colour palette and possible combinations are directly informed by what could be obtained when cutting the plywood with as little waste as possible.

Each table can be assembled from different combinations of colours. 'In my work, people often ask if they can move the colours around... and the answer is always, no!' says Smallhorn. 'With this piece, they finally can. It’s a playful, ongoing relationship between the object and its owner.'

Tables made of colourful plywood sections intersected, made by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon projects

(Image credit: Courtesy Sophie Smallhorn and Common Projects)

It was a homecoming of sorts for the artist, who originally studied furniture design but had not designed functional objects since, working instead in sculpture as her chosen medium.

The tables are made from FSC-certified birch plywood with different shades of coloured laminates on each side. The flat pieces slot together thanks to knock-down fittings, making it easier to send and self-assemble. This simplicity of construction, reads a note introducing the project, 'reflects Uncommon’s passion for honest, efficient design’.

‘Combination’ table by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon Projects, from £375 each, two for £700 or four for £1,200. Available now at uncommonprojects.co.uk

Tables made of colourful plywood sections intersected, made by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon projects

(Image credit: Courtesy Sophie Smallhorn and Common Projects)

Tables made of colourful plywood sections intersected, made by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon projects

(Image credit: Courtesy Sophie Smallhorn and Common Projects)
Rosa Bertoli

