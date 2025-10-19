Sophie Smallhorn’s plywood tables for Uncommon Projects are colourful and modular
These modular tables by the artist and the plywood specialist play with colour for function, fun and flexibility
Anyone familiar with artist Sophie Smallhorn's work will instantly recognise her playful colour work in this collection of modular tables she created with Uncommon Projects. The plywood tables are the artist's debut into production furniture, and offer an opportunity for the bespoke kitchen design specialist to expand its collection of objects.
In her work as an artist, Smallhorn says she likes to have 'an edge to work against', which results in works where three-dimensionality becomes the defining feature and starting point. In this furniture collection, she explored the possibilities of a single 4x8 sheet of plywood, and both the colour palette and possible combinations are directly informed by what could be obtained when cutting the plywood with as little waste as possible.
Each table can be assembled from different combinations of colours. 'In my work, people often ask if they can move the colours around... and the answer is always, no!' says Smallhorn. 'With this piece, they finally can. It’s a playful, ongoing relationship between the object and its owner.'
It was a homecoming of sorts for the artist, who originally studied furniture design but had not designed functional objects since, working instead in sculpture as her chosen medium.
The tables are made from FSC-certified birch plywood with different shades of coloured laminates on each side. The flat pieces slot together thanks to knock-down fittings, making it easier to send and self-assemble. This simplicity of construction, reads a note introducing the project, 'reflects Uncommon’s passion for honest, efficient design’.
‘Combination’ table by Sophie Smallhorn for Uncommon Projects, from £375 each, two for £700 or four for £1,200. Available now at uncommonprojects.co.uk
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Aldo Frattini Bivouac is a mountain shelter, but not as you know it
A new mountain shelter on the northern Italian pre-Alp region of Val Seriana, Aldo Frattini Bivouac is an experimental and aesthetically rich, compact piece of architecture
-
Doc’n Roll Festival returns with a new season of underground music films
Now in its twelfth year, the grassroots festival continues to platform subcultural stories and independent filmmakers outside the mainstream
-
Commune Design’s new rug collection is a psychedelic trip
The Los Angeles-based company worked with Christopher Farr on its groovy rug collection inspired by 1960s and 1970s Northern California
-
Alexandre de Betak on getting lost to find himself in London
As the world-renowned artistic director opens his first personal studio in London during Frieze Week, Alexandre de Betak reflects on leaving the fashion runway behind to explore light, space and creative freedom
-
Step inside Faye Toogood's intimate cabinet of curiosities at PAD London
For PAD London 2025, (until 19 October) Faye Toogood presents The Magpie’s Nest with Friedman Benda
-
Rajan Bijlani opens his Primrose Hill home for ‘Electric Kiln’
In his London home – once the studio of ceramicist Emmanuel Cooper – Rajan Bijlani stages ‘Electric Kiln’, uniting Frank Auerbach, Lucie Rie and Cooper in an intimate reflection on the creative spirit of postwar London
-
These are the design exhibitions to see in London during Frieze Week
We round up the best design events happening in London in conjunction with Frieze Week 2025: discover collectible design and craft across the city
-
‘This is hostile furniture’: how the sale of National Gallery benches sparked a conversation on museum accessibility
The National Gallery’s red leather seating is to be auctioned, 13-14 October. But its minimal replacement has been criticised for its unwelcome, inaccessible design
-
Baxter’s first UK flagship store opens in London’s Italian Design District
A storied Edwardian building turns contemporary Italian furniture gallery on Brompton Road
-
A new coffee table book proves that one designer’s trash is another’s treasure
The Rizzoli tome, launching today (16 September 2025), delves into the philosophy and process of Retrouvius, a design studio reclaiming salvaged materials in weird and wonderful ways
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
As London Design Festival kicks off in the capital, it's a week of appointments and parties for our editors