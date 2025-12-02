A mechanical keyboard gives the impression of true work; nothing adds more to the impending whoosh of a deadline than the click-clack of key. They’re also a world apart from the slim and expressionless form factor of most modern laptop keyboards, adding a welcome layer of tactile enhancement.

8BitDo N Edition mechanical keyboard (computer not included) (Image credit: 8BitDo)

These four alternative input devices offer a variety of styles, from the theatrical swagger of a sci-fi-inspired desktop behemoth to retro models that nod to the 8- and 16-bit era. For a more creative workflow, there’s also the modular world of the Naya Create, showing that in an age of increasingly vocal voice control and pallid prompt-driven slush, there’s still innovation out there for those of us who like to type. Add these to your work-from-home kit list.

MDR Dasher keyboard

No prizes for guessing which Apple TV series inspired the oversized corporate presence of the MDR Dasher keyboard. Whether or not you’re keen to cosplay a stint at Lumen – innie or outie, it’s your choice – this mighty piece of Cold War chic is both prop and fully functional work machine, even it weighs in at a mainframe-breaking 7kg.

MDR Dasher Keyboard has a swappable layout (Image credit: MDR)

Under the aerospace-grade aluminium skin and blue steel top sheet there’s a magnetically swappable keyboard layout that can be set to one of three modes, with minimal, maximal and trackball options.

MDR Dasher Keyboard, from $599, MDRkeyboard.com, Kickstarter.com

Cleaver keyboard

Weirdly reminiscent of the 1980s Sinclair QL, or even the retro-aesthetic popularised by Teenage Engineering, the Cleaver keyboard from Serene Industries is pared back to the bare minimum. With mechanical actions set beneath an all-aluminium chassis – milled from a solid billet of the metal – this desktop diva incorporates etched keycaps, USB C connectivity and plenty of customisation options.

Cleaver keyboard, Serene Industries, $850, Serene.Industries

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboards

8BitDo builds mechanical keyboards inspired by the classic input devices of early computing and video games. The company’s quartet of retro-themed devices now includes the C64 Retro Mechanical Keyboard, inspired by the 1980s Commodore 64 home computer, as well as Nintendo NES-style grey and red.

Layout and style are dependent on location, but all 8BitDo products incorporate control panels, handy LED lights and even a pair of Dual Super Buttons, programmable add-ons that can be used for gaming or macros. Optional extensions are also available, including an 1980s-style joystick and keypad.

Available from 8BitDo.com, Amazon.co.uk

Naya Create Keyboard

Naya specialises in ultra-customisable keyboard with a modular approach. The ultra-ergonomic split design divides the keys up into two angled sections, optimally located to minimise RSI. All the key switches are hot-swappable allowing you to change the feel of the individual keys.

Naya Create Keyboard (Image credit: Naya)

In addition to this, the Create offers compatibility with Naya’s ecosystem of input devices, including a trackball, touchpad, input dial and multi-axis 3D input controller, all of which can be swapped into the framework of this fully portable system.

Naya Create, from £399, Naya.tech