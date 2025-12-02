Four new keyboards are fresh and functional desktop companions
Mechanical keyboards are all the rage, bringing with them new ways of personalising your desktop. We’ve found four devices that hark back to the early days of computing
A mechanical keyboard gives the impression of true work; nothing adds more to the impending whoosh of a deadline than the click-clack of key. They’re also a world apart from the slim and expressionless form factor of most modern laptop keyboards, adding a welcome layer of tactile enhancement.
These four alternative input devices offer a variety of styles, from the theatrical swagger of a sci-fi-inspired desktop behemoth to retro models that nod to the 8- and 16-bit era. For a more creative workflow, there’s also the modular world of the Naya Create, showing that in an age of increasingly vocal voice control and pallid prompt-driven slush, there’s still innovation out there for those of us who like to type. Add these to your work-from-home kit list.
MDR Dasher keyboard
No prizes for guessing which Apple TV series inspired the oversized corporate presence of the MDR Dasher keyboard. Whether or not you’re keen to cosplay a stint at Lumen – innie or outie, it’s your choice – this mighty piece of Cold War chic is both prop and fully functional work machine, even it weighs in at a mainframe-breaking 7kg.
Under the aerospace-grade aluminium skin and blue steel top sheet there’s a magnetically swappable keyboard layout that can be set to one of three modes, with minimal, maximal and trackball options.
MDR Dasher Keyboard, from $599, MDRkeyboard.com, Kickstarter.com
Cleaver keyboard
Weirdly reminiscent of the 1980s Sinclair QL, or even the retro-aesthetic popularised by Teenage Engineering, the Cleaver keyboard from Serene Industries is pared back to the bare minimum. With mechanical actions set beneath an all-aluminium chassis – milled from a solid billet of the metal – this desktop diva incorporates etched keycaps, USB C connectivity and plenty of customisation options.
Cleaver keyboard, Serene Industries, $850, Serene.Industries
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboards
8BitDo builds mechanical keyboards inspired by the classic input devices of early computing and video games. The company’s quartet of retro-themed devices now includes the C64 Retro Mechanical Keyboard, inspired by the 1980s Commodore 64 home computer, as well as Nintendo NES-style grey and red.
Layout and style are dependent on location, but all 8BitDo products incorporate control panels, handy LED lights and even a pair of Dual Super Buttons, programmable add-ons that can be used for gaming or macros. Optional extensions are also available, including an 1980s-style joystick and keypad.
Available from 8BitDo.com, Amazon.co.uk
Naya Create Keyboard
Naya specialises in ultra-customisable keyboard with a modular approach. The ultra-ergonomic split design divides the keys up into two angled sections, optimally located to minimise RSI. All the key switches are hot-swappable allowing you to change the feel of the individual keys.
In addition to this, the Create offers compatibility with Naya’s ecosystem of input devices, including a trackball, touchpad, input dial and multi-axis 3D input controller, all of which can be swapped into the framework of this fully portable system.
Naya Create, from £399, Naya.tech
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
RBW EV brings a much-loved classic sports car aesthetic into the modern era
The RBW Roadster and GT hark back to a golden age of sports car design. Under the skin, these British-built machines feature bespoke all-electric running gear
-
Add a pop of colour to your wrist this season with these bold watches
Brightly coloured watches, from Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe and more, are just the thing for the winter season
-
At its academy, Prada sets an agenda for the future: ‘Technology cannot replace the ability to work with your hands’
Wallpaper* takes a trip to the Prada Group Academy in Scandicci, Tuscany, where Prada CEO Andrea Guerra and CMO Lorenzo Bertelli outline the future of Italian craft on the institution’s 25th anniversary
-
Hunker down in a perfectly equipped work-from-home hub this winter
If your WFH set-up needs an upgrade, or if you need to kit out a new small business from scratch, we’ve got you covered
-
New Leica Q3 Monochrom camera sees the world in black and white
Defined by its crisp 60MP monochrome sensor, the Leica Q3 Monochrom is a camera designed for those who want to focus only on light, shadow and form
-
Apple Watch Ultra 3 has innovation at its heart – a 3D-printed titanium case
We delve into Apple’s pioneering use of 3D-printed metal, and how it ties in with the company’s path to carbon neutrality
-
LG rolls out its ThinQ AI into a sleek new crew of connected home helpers
The age of thinking washing machines is well upon us, thanks to companies like LG and its ThinQ AI system, which harnesses artificial intelligence for better appliance integration
-
Swedish tech brand Transparent launches its Aroma Diffuser for the home
The audio specialist moves into the olfactory zone with its latest product, the elegant Aroma Diffuser
-
Teenage Engineering gets playful with two new devices, Riddim and Ting
The new EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting from Teenage Engineering are infused with authentic dub and reggae sounds and effects
-
Forget the sensor-stuffed smart home and opt for these bots made from warm Danish oak instead
Swift Creatives have debuted their conceptual Wooden Bots, smart notification systems concealed within a trio of sculptural, highly crafted, but still recognisably robotic devices
-
Two new portable projectors from Wanbo and Soundcore showcase extremes of scale
The ultra-compact Wanbo Dali 1 goes up against Soundcore’s mighty Nebula X1 Pro mobile theatre system