The best new gadgets that also look good at CES 2026
Away from robotics, mobility and the ever-present AI, we present the most elegant examples of new consumer electronics from CES 2026
CES isn’t just about far-out innovation, mobility visions and future concepts. Across Las Vegas’ exhibition halls, conference rooms and hotel suites, a wealth of new products scramble for attention, all hoping to be the next big thing. These were the devices that caught our eye at CES 2026.
LG W6 Wallpaper TV
Well, we had to flag this one. LG’s new Wallpaper TV (no relation) is the latest in the company’s OLED screen line-up. LG’s use of the Wallpaper name actually dates back to 2017 but it’s revived it for 2026 with the new W6, an ultra-thin OLED TV that also features LG’s True Wireless technology to avoid the clutter on input wires around the elegantly styled plinth.
Another screen innovation at the show was the Samsung Transparent Micro LED, an 83.2” screen embedded in a pillar of glass. It also makes use of wireless tech, with a separate transmitter box that can be sited up to 30 feet from the TV itself.
More information at LG.com and Samsung.com
XGIMI Titan Noir Max Series
The latest generation of XGIMI’s Titan series of big-screen projectors was on show. The Titan Noir Max Series is a semi-pro device intended for high-end home cinema systems or office applications. The projector specialists have given their new flagship a suitably powerful stance, with four adjustable legs supporting a body containing a revised an updated lens with deep, true colour contrast and reproduction. Preorders will open later in Q1 2026.
More information at US.XGIMI.com, @XGIMItech
JMGO O2S Ultra projector
For a more compact space without compromising on image quality, consider the new O2S Ultra from JGMO. Described as the ‘world’s smallest laser TV’, this short-throw projector promises 4K resolution and the ability to throw a 100” screen onto a wall from a distance of just 6.5”. Weighing in at under 5kg, the O2S comes with the most recent version of Google TV onboard and has a maximum image size of 150”.
JMGO O2S Ultra Projector, from $2,799, Global.JMGO.com
IKEA Kallsup speaker
As well as showing off a new version of the Sabine Marcelis-designed Varmblixt lamp – complete with colour-changing function – IKEA also debuted the Kallsup, a tiny $10 cube of a Bluetooth speaker that comes in green, white and pink. Arriving in stores this April, a gaggle of Kallsups can be wirelessly paired – up to 100 – allowing for interesting sculptural speaker combos.
Shure MV88 USB-C stereo microphone
Shure revealed the MV88 USB-C, a handy pocket-sized audio accessory for podcasters, musicians and sound recordists. Now upgraded to include USB-C connectivity – thus bringing up to date compatibility with almost all high-end modern smart phones – the unit includes Shure’s popular and powerful MV88 stereo condenser microphone. An onboard Auto Level Mode prevents clipping, along with a denoising function and simple plug and play operation, as well as an app to fine tune compression, gain, EQ and more.
MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone, £145, Shure.com
Victrola Soundstage speaker
Designed to pair perfectly with Victrola’s Hi-Res Carbon record deck, the Soundstage is a dedicated speaker that doubles up as a platform for the deck itself. The benefits here are the banishment of wires and the centralisation of your vinyl gear into one tidy spot. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, there are traditional wired hook-ups and the Soundstage will be available in black and walnut finishes.
Victrola Soundstage, $349, Victrola.com, @Victrola.Audio
RingConn Gen 3 smart ring
RingConn’s Gen smart ring is one of the better-established models in this still relatively esoteric area of wearables. The third-generation version of the Gen places more emphasis on the jewellery aspect of the device, with no less than 10 different sizes and more finishes than just gold and silver. The ring’s tiny sensor suite is designed to measure everything from sleep to stress, blood oxygen, menstrual cycles and heart rate, as well as physical activity. New for Gen 3 is the ability to take blood pressure readings and send notifications via small vibration.
More information at RingConn.com
InkPoster Duna
E-ink display specialists InkPoster launched a new flagship device, the InkPoster Duna, an A1-sized screen that was shaped in collaboration with Italian design agency Pininfarina. The company is adamant that this is no mere digital photo frame – or a TV – but something capable of displaying gallery-grade, paper-like reproductions of artworks in home, office and public spaces.
Pininfarina has given its sculptural skills to the metal and Alcantara frame, with its choice of finishes and visible stitching. Unsurprisingly demonstrated with a selection of Pininfarina-designed automotive classics, the Duna is perhaps more mancave than MoMA. The always-on screen has a hefty battery that holds a whole year’s worth of charge, offering complete freedom of placement and no awkward wires.
InkPoster x Pininfarina Dura, from £5,308.98, InkPoster.com
TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER
The Note A1 NXTPAPER is a more modestly scaled e-ink display from specialists TCL. The large stylus-driven 11.5” screen follows the standard playbook of handwriting-to-text conversion and there are also language conversion, drawing and ‘inspirational tools’. The A1 NXTPAPER (which isn’t actually A1 sized, of course), also has an optional keyboard, making this a fine and deliberately distraction-free alternative to a laptop.
More information at TCL.com
HP Eliteboard G1A portable PC
HP’s Eliteboard G1A squeezes a very reasonably specified PC into the smallest form factor available – the keyboard. Designed for hot-deskers and remote workers who need only take the bare essentials between bases, the G1A features a ruggedised, water-resistant keyboard, beneath which is a PC powerful enough to run Microsoft’s CoPilot infested, sorry, enabled, software suite.
An optional onboard battery allows you to preserve the state of play so you don’t even need to power off when heading to your next monitor-equipped hotspot. We think it’ll also be a hit with home-working minimalists.
More information at HP.com
