It was business as usual in 2025, with only the spectre of AI attempting to re-shape the way we interact with every form of personal tech. Last year we suggested that Google’s Gemini – and its many rivals – would make more inroads into our devices. Let’s click undo and call it for 2026, when Gemini becomes a more integral part of Google’s home eco-system.

The following ten objects are largely free of AI involvement and instead focus on doing their job well with style and panache.

1. Nothing Ear (3) earbuds

Nothing Ear (3) earbuds (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing continues to knock it out of the park with no-nonsense devices that are highly specified and admirably priced, without compromising on individual design. The Ear (3) are the perfect case in point.

2. Leica Q3 Monochrom camera

Leica Q3 Monochrom (Image credit: Leica Camera)

It’s an extravagant and OTT way of exploring black and white photography, but if you wanted to shun colour in 2025, then the Q3 Monochrom is the most stylish way of doing it.

3. Polaroid Flip instant camera

Polaroid Flip, front view (Image credit: Polaroid)

On the other hand, the newest Polaroid camera, the Flip, positively oozes spontaneity and happy accident of colour and composition. Instant photography continues to be a big hit amongst those who didn’t catch it first time round.

4. Braque speakers by Nocs Design

Braque speakers by Nocs Design (Image credit: Ion Kombokis)

The Braque speakers are ideal for audio minimalists, with hand-crafted cabinets that wouldn’t look out of place in a sculpture gallery.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold (Image credit: Samsung)

Will Apple ever release an iPhone fold? Will Honor be first to four screens? In a quiet year for mobile innovation, Samsung’s triple-screened Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold stood out.

6. Alma Wireless Charger by Addition

Alma Wireless Charger by Addition (Image credit: Addition)

A phone accessory that’s far removed from conventional tech aesthetics, the sleek pebble-like Alma charger snaps into place to give you added phone time without fuss.

7. Sleevenote music player

The Sleevenote player (Image credit: Sleevenote)

An interesting alternative to the dominance of the streaming giants, Sleevenote – co-created by musician Tom Vek – is a player designed to shape a collection of music you own,

8. FiiO JM21 music player

FiiO JM21 Audio Player (Image credit: FiiO)

Alternatively, you can ditch the online playlists and go old school with FiiO’s latest mp3 player, the JM21.

9. WAF Audio SP-02 speakers

WAF Audio SP-02 speaker (Image credit: Lucia Bell-Epstein)

NY manufacturer Waves and Frequencies made one of our favourite audio devices in the shape of the traditional, boxy and beautiful SP-02 wired speakers.

10. InkPoster frame

InkPoster frame, 28.5" model (Image credit: InkPoster)

InkPoster want to subtly change your physical environment without blanketing rooms in flashing pixels. Their e-ink frame is a high quality way of discretely serving up fresh art throughout the day .

