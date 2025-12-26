Top 10 gadgets of 2025, as chosen by technology editor Jonathan Bell
What were the most desirable launches of the last 12 months? We’ve checked the archives to bring you this list of the year’s ten best devices
It was business as usual in 2025, with only the spectre of AI attempting to re-shape the way we interact with every form of personal tech. Last year we suggested that Google’s Gemini – and its many rivals – would make more inroads into our devices. Let’s click undo and call it for 2026, when Gemini becomes a more integral part of Google’s home eco-system.
The following ten objects are largely free of AI involvement and instead focus on doing their job well with style and panache.
1. Nothing Ear (3) earbuds
Nothing continues to knock it out of the park with no-nonsense devices that are highly specified and admirably priced, without compromising on individual design. The Ear (3) are the perfect case in point.
2. Leica Q3 Monochrom camera
It’s an extravagant and OTT way of exploring black and white photography, but if you wanted to shun colour in 2025, then the Q3 Monochrom is the most stylish way of doing it.
3. Polaroid Flip instant camera
On the other hand, the newest Polaroid camera, the Flip, positively oozes spontaneity and happy accident of colour and composition. Instant photography continues to be a big hit amongst those who didn’t catch it first time round.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
4. Braque speakers by Nocs Design
The Braque speakers are ideal for audio minimalists, with hand-crafted cabinets that wouldn’t look out of place in a sculpture gallery.
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold
Will Apple ever release an iPhone fold? Will Honor be first to four screens? In a quiet year for mobile innovation, Samsung’s triple-screened Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold stood out.
6. Alma Wireless Charger by Addition
A phone accessory that’s far removed from conventional tech aesthetics, the sleek pebble-like Alma charger snaps into place to give you added phone time without fuss.
7. Sleevenote music player
An interesting alternative to the dominance of the streaming giants, Sleevenote – co-created by musician Tom Vek – is a player designed to shape a collection of music you own,
8. FiiO JM21 music player
Alternatively, you can ditch the online playlists and go old school with FiiO’s latest mp3 player, the JM21.
9. WAF Audio SP-02 speakers
NY manufacturer Waves and Frequencies made one of our favourite audio devices in the shape of the traditional, boxy and beautiful SP-02 wired speakers.
10. InkPoster frame
InkPoster want to subtly change your physical environment without blanketing rooms in flashing pixels. Their e-ink frame is a high quality way of discretely serving up fresh art throughout the day .
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
2026 will be all about style on screen. Here are some fashionable films to look out for
From the return of Devil Wears Prada to a slew of stylish A24 projects, eight fashionable films to add to your watch list in 2026
-
An inox-fanatic's love letter to stainless steel
Ultimate stainless steel fan Levi Di Marco has been documenting inox designs on his social media platform @tutto_inox: we asked him to tell us about his not-so-mild obsession and share some of his favourite examples of inox design
-
Porthmadog House mines the rich seam of Wales’ industrial past at the Dwyryd estuary
Ström Architects’ Porthmadog House, a slate and Corten steel seaside retreat in north Wales, reinterprets the area’s mining and ironworking heritage