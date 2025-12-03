Are we to take it that the issues of folding smartphones have been comprehensively solved? Way back in early 2019, Samsung took the brave step of being the first volume smartphone maker to release a folding unit, the original Galaxy Fold. It didn’t go so well – the hinge system wasn’t perfectly aligned, and screens could be damaged by objects getting into the cracks, while an essential protective layer was mistaken for a screen protector. Units were recalled and Samsung tried again with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 the following year.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold (Image credit: Samsung)

Kudos to the South Koreans for sticking to the plan, for folding phones are now – if not exactly ubiquitous – then at the very least a convincing alternative to regular form factors. Whether it’s the compact flip phone format, as in Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Flip3 or in flagship units like the Z Fold7, folding phones are no longer especially unusual. Motorola, Google, Huawei and many others would concur.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold offers a ten-inch screen (Image credit: Samsung)

What’s next? If you follow the tech industry’s natural tendency towards ‘more = better’, the answer is, of course, more folds. The new Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, announced for Asian markets this week, is exhibit A – Samsung’s first four-screen folding phone (one external, three internal). Beaten to the form factor by last year’s Huawei Mate XT, the Galaxy Z Trifold arguably brings the greater familiarity of the Galaxy ecosystem to this new frontier of phone design.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, front and back. When closed, the cover screen is 6.5 inches (Image credit: Samsung)

The showpiece component of the Z TriFold is the internal ten-inch display, matching if not exceeding many tablets. The beauty of the industrial design is that this large screen opens up to be fully flat, although refolding requires a dextrous and delicate handling – an auto-alarm system will tell you if you’re doing it wrong.

The three panels are wafer thin – just 3.99mm – but stack them together and you have a fairly hefty brick of a phone. The external screen is a generous 6.5 inches and functions just like a regular flagship device, with all of Samsung’s Galaxy AI tips and tricks.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold open thin and flat (Image credit: Samsung)

The inner screen system can be treated as a single workspace or three individual screens, allowing for endless multi-tasking opportunities. It's available with 16 GB memory and up to 1TB of internal storage, and up to five apps can be on-screen simultaneously.

The entire set-up can be allied with a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard to create a portable workstation. Undeniably aimed at early adopters, the Z TriFold probably won’t inspire a raft of competitors. However, it most certainly showcases Samsung’s commitment to innovation.

Multitasking on the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in South Korea from early December 2025, Samsung.com