Swedish tech brand Transparent launches its Aroma Diffuser for the home
The audio specialist moves into the olfactory zone with its latest product, the elegant Aroma Diffuser
Up until now, the Stockholm-based tech company Transparent has focused its attention on the audio market. With products like the Light portable Bluetooth speaker and the original Transparent speaker, the company has also acquired a brace of Wallpaper* awards, for the Transparent Turntable in 2024 and the Brutalist speaker in 2025.
For the first time, Transparent is taking itself in a different direction, with the new Aroma Diffuser, launched today (6 November 2025) in order to ‘expand the sensory landscape of the home’. The fragrance diffuser follows the aesthetic template established by the company’s audio products, using hard-wearing materials like glass and aluminium for longevity and ultimately recyclability.
According to co-founder and creative director Per Brickstad, ‘Fragrance gives us the ability to experience powerful, instant emotions and memories. We’ve engineered this device in honour of that beautiful sensory phenomenon – to enrich homes in a natural, clean and timeless way.’
The Aroma Diffuser resembles an elegant lantern, with a cylindrical form and clear glass reservoir that shows how much fragrance oil and water is remaining. The diffuser uses ultrasonic technology to combine the fragrance with water in order to create a fine aromatic mist that is dispersed from the top of the unit.
Although the system is designed to be open source and therefore compatible with all room perfumes, Transparent will launch with a set of its own curated natural oils. Unsurprisingly, the inspiration is very Scandinavian, with scents based on pine, red cedar, and spruce.
The glass and aluminium form factor was partly inspired by laboratory equipment, giving the unit a technical, polished appearance. The Aroma Diffuser is also designed to be completely dissembled for cleaning and maintenance, even upgrades, in line with the company’s approach to modular, circular design principles.
First orders will be made through the Kickstarter platform, where Brickstad, who co-founded the company with Martin Willers and Magnus Wiberg, began Transparent back in 2012. ‘Returning to Kickstarter is a way of reuniting with the community that brought Transparent to life over a decade ago, Brickstad says, adding that the product will become available via the company’s website and other design retailers in due course.
Transparent Aroma Diffuser, £280 / €300 / $300, Kickstarter.com, Transpa.rent, @Transpa.rent
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
