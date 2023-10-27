Speaker specialists Transparent launch their first audio component, the elegant Turntable
The Transparent Turntable is a high-end record player from Sweden that mixes modular design with minimal lines
This new Transparent Turntable is the latest offering from award-winning Swedish audio brand Transparent, a company that has capably combined striking aesthetics with sonic brilliance.
Inspired by the seemingly unstoppable rise of the vinyl revival, Transparent have applied their meticulous industrial design approach to create a record player that’s fit to grace the finest contemporary interior. The turntable adheres to the company ethos of simplicity and repairability, with a modular design that allows for components to be replaced and upgraded as needed, just like the company’s speakers.
The Stockholm-based company was founded by Per Brickstad, Martin Willers and Magnus Wiberg with circularity as a core principle. Their Turntable is made from solid aluminium, and a high-end Ortofon OM 5e MM cartridge is included. Apart from that, everything else is bespoke and custom made.
The mechanism is contained in a compact unit beneath the glass base, which itself sits on four pillars. These also form the supports for the glass dust cover, which is attached via special dampened hinges that keep it at whichever angle you desire. ‘For the first time there is now a dust cover that you will actually want to use in your Turntable,’ Brickstad says.
Transparent notes that this product ‘marks a transformative moment in our journey,’ a way of ‘bridging the gap between analogue music and modern audio technology.’
Transparent Turntable, £1,100, Transpa.rent
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
