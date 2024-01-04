Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 revealed in the February issue, on sale now
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 highlight the best of the best, from Brazilian brutalism to desirable dog toys and the world’s most exciting city right now – all in the February issue
Welcome to the 20th edition of the Wallpaper* Design Awards, our annual celebration of the very best in design over the previous 12 months. What exactly does ‘best’ mean for us? At Wallpaper*, every issue focuses on the cream of the crop, so selecting the best of the best is the subject of much debate. As a result, these awards invariably take on a more personal approach, as we aim to highlight the more unique and unexpected objects and experiences that make our material lives more meaningful.
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
As always, these awards are carefully selected by the Wallpaper* team, alongside our extended family of contributors, writers and curators from around the world. This colossal exercise in searching out the stuff that inspires us has given us something for everyone, from toys for playful pooches, musical brooches and luscious lipsticks to fast cars, slow scalp treatments, cardboard chairs and Brazilian brutalism. To top things off, we are truly honoured that the wonderful Barbara Kruger has provided this month’s limited-edition cover ahead of her exhibition at London’s Serpentine Gallery.
There’s much to look forward to, from Hauser & Wirth’s new Parisian outpost to the Four Seasons Tamarindo in Mexico, the top spot to experience April’s solar eclipse. Kvadrat’s new recycled fabric, Lynda Benglis’ exquisite new jewellery for Loewe, and Yip Studio’s edible sculptures illustrate the eccentricity, eclecticism and innovation we continue to delight in. We award Seoul with Best City – just like our pages, it’s brimming with creative energy, projects and people – and we close the issue with a 24-page showcase of the standout looks of the S/S 2024 collections.
See the February print issue to discover exactly what you need to shine bright, walk tall, stay fit and keep time, all the while spinning your favourite sounds on Transparent’s magical new turntable. It’s always a privilege to welcome such excellent artists, brands and designers to our pages and to bring you this broad spectrum of brilliance from around the globe. I hope you enjoy the issue!
Sarah Douglas
Editor-in-Chief
The February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print from 4 January, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sarah Douglas is Editor-in-Chief for Wallpaper*, where she is responsible for the content across the print magazine, digital platforms, in-house creative agency Bespoke, brand partnerships, and events. Joining Wallpaper* in 2007 as Art Editor, Sarah became Creative Director in 2012, before being named Editor-in-Chief in 2017. During this time she has commissioned an array of illustrious artists and designers including Jean Nouvel, Yayoi Kusama, Tom Sachs, Nendo, Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer; championed talents such as Formafantasma, Sabine Marcelis, Martino Gamper, Bethan Laura Wood, Philippe Malouin, and Craig Green; and overseen partnerships with leading brands including B&B Italia, Prada and Rolex. Sarah is also a member of the judging panel for the London Design Medal, and regularly judges for international design competitions.
-
First look at Neil Gaiman’s magical design for The Art of Elysium’s Heaven 2024 gala
Neil Gaiman is behind this year’s one-night-only art installation for Heaven 2024, The Art of Elysium’s gala
By Hannah Silver Published
-
This Rome apartment features serene interiors by Cristina Celestino
Cristina Celestino designed a Rome Apartment inside a 1930s building, defined by a calming colour palette and diffused light
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a Gio Ponti revival for rent on Lake Como
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a stylish midcentury villa in the clouds, originally designed in collaboration with Gio Ponti and recently renovated
By Catherine Fairweather Published
-
Tigín Tiny Homes by Common Knowledge named Life-Enhancer of the Year 2023 by Wallpaper*
These clever tiny homes win Life-Enhancer of the Year in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023, amid competition spanning extreme tents and ultra watches
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Objects of Common Interest on a new chapter of their practice, and kindness in design
We profile designers and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judges, Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis of Objects of Common Interest
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Pamela Shamshiri, interior designer and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge, on her shapeshifting approach and dream project
Pamela Shamshiri tells us about her studio’s current and future projects, and reveals her favourites from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By TF Chan Published
-
India Mahdavi named Designer of the Year: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
Celebrate India Mahdavi, Wallpaper* Designer of the Year 2023, plus explore the shortlist
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Nils Frahm, musician and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge, on Funkhaus Berlin and making Music for Animals
Musician Nils Frahm has lovingly revived a studio at Funkhaus Berlin, the GDR-era broadcasting centre, as his creative base. He tells us more, and reveals what struck a chord for him in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Emily McDermott Published
-
Julianne Moore, actor and Wallpaper* Design Awards judge: ‘Great design feels familiar but exciting’
Julianne Moore tells us of her passion for design, living with pieces she loves (puppy-bite marks on the Nakashima and all), and picking winners for the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Best recycled designs from the Wallpaper* Design Awards
Contemporary designers are using waste to create furniture designs that combine a distinctive aesthetic with a sustainable approach
By Anne Soward Last updated
-
Porky Hefer’s recycled sea monsters make us reflect on the impact of waste
‘Plastocene – Marine Mutants from a Disposable World’ by Porky Hefer was named Best Cautionary Tale in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022
By Léa Teuscher Last updated