Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 revealed in the February issue, on sale now

Welcome to the 20th edition of the Wallpaper* Design Awards, our annual celebration of the very best in design over the previous 12 months. What exactly does ‘best’ mean for us? At Wallpaper*, every issue focuses on the cream of the crop, so selecting the best of the best is the subject of much debate. As a result, these awards invariably take on a more personal approach, as we aim to highlight the more unique and unexpected objects and experiences that make our material lives more meaningful.

Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024

As always, these awards are carefully selected by the Wallpaper* team, alongside our extended family of contributors, writers and curators from around the world. This colossal exercise in searching out the stuff that inspires us has given us something for everyone, from toys for playful pooches, musical brooches and luscious lipsticks to fast cars, slow scalp treatments, cardboard chairs and Brazilian brutalism. To top things off, we are truly honoured that the wonderful Barbara Kruger has provided this month’s limited-edition cover ahead of her exhibition at London’s Serpentine Gallery.

There’s much to look forward to, from Hauser & Wirth’s new Parisian outpost to the Four Seasons Tamarindo in Mexico, the top spot to experience April’s solar eclipse. Kvadrat’s new recycled fabric, Lynda Benglis’ exquisite new jewellery for Loewe, and Yip Studio’s edible sculptures illustrate the eccentricity, eclecticism and innovation we continue to delight in. We award Seoul with Best City – just like our pages, it’s brimming with creative energy, projects and people – and we close the issue with a 24-page showcase of the standout looks of the S/S 2024 collections.

See the February print issue to discover exactly what you need to shine bright, walk tall, stay fit and keep time, all the while spinning your favourite sounds on Transparent’s magical new turntable. It’s always a privilege to welcome such excellent artists, brands and designers to our pages and to bring you this broad spectrum of brilliance from around the globe. I hope you enjoy the issue!

Sarah Douglas

Editor-in-Chief

The February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print from 4 January, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today