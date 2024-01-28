Bauhaus shapes and bold materials: best scene setters in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024

We love a bit of drama in the living room: furnishings with high textural contrast and materiality such as rich leathers; while tubular metals and scorched wood add a modernist mood.

Our edit celebrates the bold and the beautiful, from the matte black, powder-varnished metal silhouette of Studiopepe’s ‘Mr Hide’ room divider to the cool chromatic curves of Gianfranco Frattini’s ‘Aspide’ table lamp, the brutalist-inspired, cylindrical, polished steel frame of Rodolfo Dordoni’s ‘Pilotis’ console and the rigorous forms of his ‘Dylan’ seating system.

There is also the double-sided, mirrored glass of Patricia Urquiola’s ‘Robotin’ coffee table, with its decorative motif resembling metal sheet perforations, the fiery scorched oak patterns of Yoon Shun’s ‘Goshun’ bench, the thermo-formed curvilinear profile of Caine Heintzman’s Vale’ floor lamp, and the intersecting wooden U-frames of Herzog & de Meuron’s ‘Porta Volta’ chair. This is furniture that makes an impression.

Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: Best Scene Setters

‘Pilotis’ console by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti

Made of sheets of mitre-folded polished stainless steel, ‘Pilotis’ is a console table which brings fluidity into a room. The brutalist-inspired design by Rodolfo Dordoni has a sculptural character, with an eye-catching cylindrical base, and a cross-sectional brushed ash veneer serving as the table top. The elegant curves and contrasting materials make ‘Pilotis’ at home in any environment.

‘Aspide’ lamp by Gianfranco Frattini for Gubi

First developed in 1970, Gianfranco Frattini’s ‘Aspide’ lamp charmed many with its serpentine shape that adds a playful, dynamic sense of movement to a room. The chrome coating’s reflective qualities enhance the lamp’s glow, while the balanced design is perfect for reading, working, or ambient lighting.

‘Porta Volta’ chair by Herzog & de Meuron for Molteni&C

The ‘Porta Volta’ chair draws the eye with its defining U-shaped frame. The solid wood backrest appears to float and extends to create armrests. The customisable cushion is available in sunflower yellow, royal blue, daisy pink or silver grey, while the wood options include sunrise oak and American walnut, and upholstery choices span from velvet mohair to leather.

‘Vale’ lamp by Caine Heintzman for AND

The ‘Vale’ floor lamp by Caine Heintzman – pendant and ceiling/wall variations are also available – features a curvilinear profile and a weighted mirror base. The bar of light is stacked vertically behind a lens finish, and gives off a warm and ethereal glow.

‘Goshun’ bench by Yoon Shun

Bringing a sense of nature indoors, this solid oak bench by Korean designer Yoon Shun involves a sculptural process. Crafted with precision, the ‘Goshun’ bench tightropes between refinement and brutalism. The use of traditional wood-burning techniques on the oak beams enhances and protects the wood’s pattina, while seven layers of tung oil are applied to the surface to create the finish.

‘Robotin’ coffee table, by Patricia Urquiola for Glas Italia from Silvera

The possibilities of glass are explored in Patricia Urquiola’s ‘Robotin’ coffee table, which features standout geometries and punch-hole patterns – a decorative touch imitating punctured metal encased within glass. The design is visually tactile, appearing sharp yet smooth, delicate yet sturdy.

‘Mr Hide’ room divider, by Studiopepe, for Baxter

A room divider adds sophistication to any space, and ‘Mr Hide’ by Studiopepe certainly delivers. The partition is made of metal, coated in a matt black powder, and supported with paper cord panels. Balancing masculine materials with feminine curves, the design plays a game of conceal and reveal.

‘Dylan’ sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti

Dylan brings contemporary style and an intriguing form. Its 'suspended' base is raised off the ground by slender aluminium blades, lending the piece a weightless appeal. Leather or fabric upholstery features couture-inspired stitching, while the curved backrest and amply cushioned seating deliver cosiness to match the sofa’s aesthetic appeal.

