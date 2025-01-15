Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: Formafantasma revisits the masculine codes of modernist design

The presence of Formafantasma within the design industry reached levels of near-ubiquity in 2024. Cynics might say the breadth of their involvement demonstrates a lack of courage and imagination on behalf of brands. We heartily object. The rigour and quality of Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin’s work is consistently relevant, always fascinating, urgent, even. They stand apart and, excitingly, their mode of critical digging into the systemic forces of life is inspiring a new generation of design progeny to follow suit. For brands, working with Formafantasma is like therapy: the past is mined and overturned to pave the way for a leaner present and a cleaner future.

So Formafantasma’s place on the Wallpaper* Design Awards podium this year was never in question. The project that we have chosen to award was a curiously moving exhibition at ICA Milano, curated by Alberto Salvadori. ‘La Casa Dentro’ (The Home Within) took to task the inherent masculinity and conservatism at the heart of modernism, no less. Modernism was celebrated for its radical departure from what came before; a post-war world needed a new ideology and it had the appetite, imagination and industrial capability to realise it. Modernity meant efficiency, sobriety, rationality. At the crux of ‘La Casa Dentro’ was the question: what was left behind?

Formafantasma's ‘La Casa Dentro’ exhibition wins a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025

The answer was presented as decoration, ornamentation, idiosyncratic detail and sentimental charm. Across furniture and lighting, constructed principally with tubular steel – that enduring emblem of modernism – Formafantasma introduced wooden planks and silk upholstery, embellished with surprising colour, in places embroidered with dainty floral motifs. These moves represented the intrinsic warmth of domesticity, holding space (if you will) for the personal within the essential or universal that those modernists strove to achieve. The designers described their impetus to ‘queer the codes of modernist design’. The juxtaposition was powerful: emotional, intellectual and profoundly memorable.

