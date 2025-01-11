Discover Interni Venosta, the new furniture label where craft and beauty speak for themselves
Interni Venosta, the new furniture label of Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran, is a perfectly pitched celebration of craft, quality and nostalgia
Ardent fans of the dynamic duo behind Dimorestudio and Dimoremilano, our antennae were set to high alert in the run-up to Salone del Mobile 2024 by the news that Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran were due to unveil a new brand. To say we weren’t disappointed is an understatement: Interni Venosta is one of the most beautiful, accomplished, perfectly pitched and fully realised furniture brands we’ve seen enter the fray in three decades of design discovery.
The dynamic duo behind Interni Venosta
The 22-piece collection has been dispatched in three drops, and to stand among the furniture and lighting is to be transported to a different world, one with shaggy rugs and velvet slippers, silk kaftans and turbans, martinis and cigars. Salci is renowned for his encyclopaedic knowledge and references within design; the genius here is that he has pared back cues from the 1930s, 1940s, 1970s and 1980s, and delivered a collection that is refreshing and relevant.
‘We first started discussing a collection three years ago that would be elegant but super easy to live with,’ says Moran. ‘It sounds clichéd to talk about timeless icons, but we were aiming for modern-day collectible pieces of extraordinary quality and beauty with a certain evocative tone.’
The pair worked with Daniele Fabbri, of Fabbri Services in Arezzo, to produce the collection, which is entirely made in Italy. Fabbri are the go-to team for architects, designers and brands for whom exceptional craft and quality are non-negotiable. With access to a black book of Tuscan workshops, and a highly talented, nimble workforce, Fabbri proved to be the perfect collaborators, bringing skill, art and soul to fabrication.
‘The collection is a celebration of materials and craft skills,’ says Moran. ‘We worked within a limited material palette – glass, stainless steel, wood, leather – and with simple forms, so there’s a boldness to the beauty, allowing pieces to be foreground or background, depending on the homes they sit in.’ The brand’s website has an opening tract that speaks of combining the essential rigour of Donald Judd, Carl Andre and Walter De Maria, with the progressive ideologies of Marcel Breuer and Gerrit Rietveld. Certainly a bold bunch of muses, but one that is softened by the spirit of Carla Venosta, after whom the brand is named.
Venosta is a woefully under-renowned Italian designer, whose work in the 1970s and 1980s helped define the crisp elegance and louche glamour that we widely associate with these decades. Alongside Gae Aulenti and Nanda Vigo, Venosta heralded a particular era of domestic design that responded to the shift in interior lifestyles of the period, flexing between decadent playfulness and solemn sobriety. Interni Venosta embodies these moods, and Moran points out that the collection’s title refers to the spirit, rather than any formal reinterpretation, of its namesake’s portfolio.
All that said, you don’t need to know the names or references to feel the force at play here. Craft and beauty can speak for themselves. When it came to deliberating the standout moments of the year within design for our awards issue, Interni Venosta was a unanimous favourite. Chin chin.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Find all the Wallpaper* Design Award 2025 winners in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Trame Paris’ algorithmically generated and handcrafted furnishings, debuted in Texas
During Marfa’s Art Blocks Weekend event, gallery and studio Trame Paris launched new collections highlighting the potential of controlled randomness, generated through code but carried out by master craftspeople
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
This Canadian guest house is ‘silent but with more to say’
El Aleph is a new Canadian guest house by MacKay-Lyons Sweatapple, designed for seclusion and connection with nature, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winner
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Distracting decadence: how Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy shaped Italian TV
Stefano De Luigi's monograph Televisiva examines how Berlusconi’s empire reshaped Italian TV, and subsequently infiltrated the premiership
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: the best furniture and design objects for 2025
The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 present the best new furniture and interior accessories, while global design director Hugo Macdonald and head of interiors Olly Mason reveal what makes a winner
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Wallpaper* 2025 Design Awards issue is on sale now – and full of star turns
Welcome to the Wallpaper* 2025 Design Awards issue; get your copy to discover the best in design, fashion, technology, architecture, interiors, travel and art
By Bill Prince Published
-
Bauhaus shapes and bold materials: best scene setters in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
These bold and beautiful interior shapes are the best scene setters in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Faye Toogood’s stone furniture is the Best Divine Intervention
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: Faye Toogood’s stone furniture for ‘Mirror Mirror’ at Chatsworth House
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Best surrealist furniture: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
These surrealist designs are our favourite weird and wonderful works to wake up to
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Five eye-catching metallic designs from the Wallpaper* Design Awards
This year’s best gleam team includes our edit of metal furniture offering a new approach to the material
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Celestial designs light up the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
From stellar lighting to UFO-style poufs, these celestial designs are unique space oddities out of this world
By Anne Soward Published
-
Patricia Urquiola and Kvadrat create the world’s first upholstery textile made of 100% ocean-bound plastic
Named Best Recycled Material at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, Patricia Urquiola’s Sport textile for Kvadrat was created in collaboration with Swiss specialist #tide
By Rosa Bertoli Published