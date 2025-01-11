Discover Interni Venosta, the new furniture label where craft and beauty speak for themselves

Ardent fans of the dynamic duo behind Dimorestudio and Dimoremilano, our antennae were set to high alert in the run-up to Salone del Mobile 2024 by the news that Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran were due to unveil a new brand. To say we weren’t disappointed is an understatement: Interni Venosta is one of the most beautiful, accomplished, perfectly pitched and fully realised furniture brands we’ve seen enter the fray in three decades of design discovery.

The dynamic duo behind Interni Venosta

The 22-piece collection has been dispatched in three drops, and to stand among the furniture and lighting is to be transported to a different world, one with shaggy rugs and velvet slippers, silk kaftans and turbans, martinis and cigars. Salci is renowned for his encyclopaedic knowledge and references within design; the genius here is that he has pared back cues from the 1930s, 1940s, 1970s and 1980s, and delivered a collection that is refreshing and relevant.

‘We first started discussing a collection three years ago that would be elegant but super easy to live with,’ says Moran. ‘It sounds clichéd to talk about timeless icons, but we were aiming for modern-day collectible pieces of extraordinary quality and beauty with a certain evocative tone.’

The pair worked with Daniele Fabbri, of Fabbri Services in Arezzo, to produce the collection, which is entirely made in Italy. Fabbri are the go-to team for architects, designers and brands for whom exceptional craft and quality are non-negotiable. With access to a black book of Tuscan workshops, and a highly talented, nimble workforce, Fabbri proved to be the perfect collaborators, bringing skill, art and soul to fabrication.

‘The collection is a celebration of materials and craft skills,’ says Moran. ‘We worked within a limited material palette – glass, stainless steel, wood, leather – and with simple forms, so there’s a boldness to the beauty, allowing pieces to be foreground or background, depending on the homes they sit in.’ The brand’s website has an opening tract that speaks of combining the essential rigour of Donald Judd, Carl Andre and Walter De Maria, with the progressive ideologies of Marcel Breuer and Gerrit Rietveld. Certainly a bold bunch of muses, but one that is softened by the spirit of Carla Venosta, after whom the brand is named.

Venosta is a woefully under-renowned Italian designer, whose work in the 1970s and 1980s helped define the crisp elegance and louche glamour that we widely associate with these decades. Alongside Gae Aulenti and Nanda Vigo, Venosta heralded a particular era of domestic design that responded to the shift in interior lifestyles of the period, flexing between decadent playfulness and solemn sobriety. Interni Venosta embodies these moods, and Moran points out that the collection’s title refers to the spirit, rather than any formal reinterpretation, of its namesake’s portfolio.

All that said, you don’t need to know the names or references to feel the force at play here. Craft and beauty can speak for themselves. When it came to deliberating the standout moments of the year within design for our awards issue, Interni Venosta was a unanimous favourite. Chin chin.

internivenosta.com