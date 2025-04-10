A phone rings without answer. A bathtub overflows. Smashed china litters the dining room floor, while piano keys tinkle. In this fictional 1970s villa, something nefarious is afoot, but as witnesses to this eerily realistic scene, we’re never quite sure what’s happened. Created by the visionary designers behind Dimorestudio for Loro Piana, the experience at Milan Design Week 2025 is described by the studio as ‘an immersive installation exploring the boundary between reality and cinematic fiction through the spaces of an elegant house.’

Dimorestudio’s presentations during the annual Salone del Mobile are often amongst the most highly anticipated, and this year was no different. The design duo, Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, teamed up with the luxury Italian fashion brand – which has seen soaring popularity thanks to the recent ‘quiet luxury’ trend – to stage this experience within the Cortile della Seta courtyard at the maison’s headquarters in the city.

Storm in a teacup: Dimorestudio’s cinema-inflected apartment is set to the sounds of a rainstorm

Dimorestudio and Loro Piana’s La Prima Notte di Quiete, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimorestudio)

Titled La Prima Notte di Quiete, the installation showcases new furniture pieces created by Dimoremilano – the studio’s furniture brand – for Loro Piana Interiors, along with classics from the studio’s portfolio reimagined in Loro Piana fabrics. These items are displayed in a highly produced series of residential vignettes that are revealed as the experience progresses.

Guests are initially guided into a foyer modelled on a vintage cinema, dressed with heavy red velvet curtains and leopard-print carpet. They move through several holding areas created by the tall curtains, before finally entering a pitch-black space. One by one, rooms of a fictional 1970s or 80s villa are illuminated in concert with a soundtrack produced by music composer and multimedia artist Nicola Guiducci.

Dimorestudio and Loro Piana’s La Prima Notte di Quiete, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimorestudio)

With the scene set during a stormy night, sounds of thunder accompany the water running down glass panels. Voices can occasionally be heard over what appears to be some sort of commotion, which is represented visually in the subtle disarray of the interiors – crumpled bed sheets, strewn grapes, out-of-place throw pillows. The level of detail, down to the half-read book on the sofa and a suggestion of mould around the ceiling, is quite astonishing.

‘The plausibility is achieved by the perfect balance of the décor, where distinct objects of various natures and origins coexist, as in homes where the sophisticated taste of the inhabitants is expressed through never-banal choices,’ says Dimorestudio.

Dimorestudio and Loro Piana’s La Prima Notte di Quiete, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimorestudio)

Notable pieces that form the installation include the ‘Varallo’ round bed, which features a tubular steel element that wraps around the boxspring base and through a padded roller that forms a headboard – both upholstered in Mohair velvet. The same steel element connects the legs of the ‘Valsesia’ oval dining table, supporting a lacquered wood top with an Altai wool and cashmere fabric centre.

Other luxuriously crafted cabinets, seating, lighting and decor items are interwoven into the villa setting, all appearing as if they’d been collected over time by its owners. These include classic Dimoremilano designs like the ‘Tavolo 089’, the ‘Dega’, the ‘Sciura’, and the ‘Patty’ armchairs, reinterpreted in Loro Piana Interiors fabrics. ‘These designs emphasise tactile luxury, creating an inviting atmosphere where every detail contributes to a harmonious whole,’ the studio says.

Dimorestudio and Loro Piana’s La Prima Notte di Quiete, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimorestudio)

This installation presents the debut of Loro Piana’s ‘Punti a Maglia’ porcelain tableware, which is handcrafted by artisans in Limoges, but unfortunately appears to have been shattered into pieces in this villa.

The vignettes also feature antique sculptures and artworks, sourced from Tornabuoni Art, Cardi Gallery, Galleria Gracis and Secci Gallery. Several are positioned in the holding areas, while others are mounted in metal and glass vitrines within and between the various rooms.

‘Like in a film – conceived and directed by Dimorestudio – that overturns expectations, the cinematic twist of the installation transports visitors into another dimension,’ says the studio.

Dimorestudio and Loro Piana’s La Prima Notte di Quiete, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimorestudio)

Dimorestudio has built its reputation on a cinematic approach to design, delighting and confounding audiences through immersive, multisensorial presentations. With this installation, the influences from legendary filmmakers David Lynch and Federico Fellini are evident, and as a masterclass in set design, the installation intentionally leaves more questions than answers.

When exiting, visitors are presented with a golden, engraved key as a parting gift. Were we the ones who let ourselves into the villa, and are responsible for causing all the commotion on this ‘first night of tranquility’? As usual, Dimorestudio leaves us wondering, and in wonder.

dimorestudio.eu

loropiana.com

La Prima Notte di Quiete is on view until Sunday, April 13th, at Via Della Moscova 33, Milan 20121. Timed reservations required.