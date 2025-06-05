Delve into the Wallpaper* Design Directory 2025, on sale now

Wallpaper* July 2025 Design Directory covers
Our portrait of Milan Design Week features on the newsstand cover (left), while the limited-edition subscriber cover (right) details one of our highlights, ‘Unpacking Hem: 10 Years in the Making’
(Image credit: Photography: Julia Sellmann)
By
published
We have acting global design director Hugo Macdonald to thank for first suggesting our momentous July 2025 cover story, on Milan Design Week. Our annual Design Directory issue traditionally documents the pieces that catch our eye as we travel around the vast halls of the Salone del Mobile, before venturing out into the city itself for an onslaught of activations, presentations and product launches. But what if, Hugo intuited, we were to take our audience on an up-close, all-quarters tour of these moments, shared through the lens of a brilliantly energetic and enterprising photographer? Inspired to find out, we tasked Julia Sellmann with shooting our first foray into a form of visual reportage that stands apart from the rapid-fire, real-time jostle of social media, celebrating the global design community in all its rich and, dare I say, romantic glory.

Meanwhile, our head of interiors Olly Mason has beautifully realised what’s currently cooking in the world of kitchens as spotted on her Salone wanderings.

A spacious art gallery featuring modern sculptures and minimalist furniture, reflecting the innovative designs showcased during Wallpaper's exhibition during Milan Design Week.

During Milan Design Week 2025, our exhibition ‘Material Alchemists’, at the Triennale, celebrated young creatives with a talent for transforming matter

(Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Highlighting our own contribution to Milan Design Week is ‘Material Alchemists’, our exhibition of 20 emerging designers and studios, made possible with the kind support of our friends at StoneX. Hosted once again at the Triennale, our annual survey of young creative talent focused on those capable of manipulating a host of materials until transformed into objects that steadfastly defy their often quotidian roots.

Elsewhere, we visit two wildly differing buildings that share a visionary sense of purpose – whether that’s wrestling the greatest amount of space from a small urban footprint in Accra or 3D-printing a house in concrete in Singapore – and we check into the latest city retreat from Aman Resorts, a heavenly addition to the Bangkok hospitality scene.

Mindful that all this rushing around can lead to a sense of ennui, we end by hymning the age-old comfort of lounging in a hammock. After all, sometimes it’s the simplest pleasures that bring the greatest reward.

Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief

Bill Prince

Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.

