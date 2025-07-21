Take a rare peek inside eighties London's most famous club
From George Michael to Boy George, photographer David Koppel captured a who's who of celerities at Eighties nightclub Limelight
Forty years ago, musicians, actors, superstars and has-beens spent many a wild night in an abandoned 1880s Presbyterian church. Dubbed Britain’s most famous nightspot by The Times, Limelight drew all crowds, from New Romantics, US Rappers, British TV stars and fashionistas.
It was almost too dark to see what was going on, but by asking guests to hold matches to their face, photographer David Koppel was on hand to capture a significant era of club culture. From Bob Geldof holding his stag do there in 1986 before marrying Paula Yates, Prince Charles popping in and Boy George and George Michael having a rare public catch-up, Limelight marked a unique and eclectic merging of cultural history.
‘I said I didn’t like nightclubs, I didn’t drink, I wasn’t interested in celebrities, and I was a ‘serious’ photographer,’ says Koppel, who has united his Limelight archive for the first time in a book. ‘They said, ‘We’ll pay you for one night.’ That one night lasted a year and paved the way for a decade on Fleet Street.’
At the time, newspapers and magazines weren’t interested in colour photography - ‘It seems unthinkable now,’ says Koppel, who produced his images in black and white.
Capturing celebrities including Boy George, George Michael, Johnny Rotten, Leigh Bowery, Nile Rogers, Belinda Carlisle, Brian May, Kim Wilde, Iggy Pop, Jeff Beck, Bananarama, Malcolm McLaren, Lemmy from Motorhead, Billy Idol and Shane MacGowan, Koppel’s archive is a who’s-who of the Eighties. ‘This small collection of works is a celebration of the nightlife of a time gone by, the start of a personal journey and an evocation of the irrepressible spirit of the 1980s,’ adds Koppel.
To coincide with the book’s release in September, there will be an exhibition of the work at London’s Zebra One Gallery, with a book signing on 9 October
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
These dreamy cliffside suites in Santorini invite you to sink into serenity
Canaves Oia has debuted five new cliffside suites designed with Kapsimalis Architects. We checked in
-
Studio Bark has transformed a Victorian villa into an eco-friendly family home
A Victorian villa in the South of England has been overhauled with new low-energy systems and a self-build addition to create a home fit for the future
-
Alick Phiri’s black and white portraits capture the realities of post-colonial Zambia
After decades of capturing Zambia’s capital city, the photographer returns for an exhibition featuring his works alongside South Africa’s William Matlala
-
Shop the gloriously mad inner workings of Gary Card’s brain in London’s Soho
Set designer and artist Gary Card has taken over London's Plaster Store – expect chaos and some really good accessories
-
Meet the New York-based artists destabilising the boundaries of society
A new show in London presents seven young New York-based artists who are pushing against the borders between refined aesthetics and primal materiality
-
Leila Bartell’s cloudscapes are breezily distorted, a response to an evermore digital world
‘Memory Fields’ is the London-based artist’s solo exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery (until 25 July 2025)
-
Emerging artist Kasia Wozniak’s traditional photography techniques make for ethereal images
Wozniak’s photographs, taken with a 19th-century Gandolfi camera, are currently on show at Incubator, London
-
Vincent Van Gogh and Anselm Kiefer are in rich and intimate dialogue at the Royal Academy of Arts
German artist Anselm Kiefer has paid tribute to Van Gogh throughout his career. When their work is viewed together, a rich relationship is revealed
-
Alice Adams, Louise Bourgeois, and Eva Hesse delve into art’s ‘uckiness’ at The Courtauld
New exhibition ‘Abstract Erotic’ (until 14 September 2025) sees artists experiment with the grotesque
-
Get lost in Megan Rooney’s abstract, emotional paintings
The artist finds worlds in yellow and blue at Thaddaeus Ropac London
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
It was a jam-packed week for the Wallpaper* staff, entailing furniture, tech and music launches and lots of good food – from afternoon tea to omakase