Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week

An ode to affordable furniture

Vincent Van Duysen's home, populated by Zara Home furniture (Image credit: Vincent Van Duysen)

Nick Vinson, Contributing Editor

This week was pretty special. After lunch with artist Dame Rachel Whiteread to celebrate the launch of her collection for Puiforcat Silver Set 2025 (more about that in a future issue of Wallpaper*), I headed to Antwerp for dinner with Inditex chair Marta Ortega Pérez and Vincent Van Duysen at the architect’s home to mark the launch of his fourth collection for Zara Home. Van Duysen filled his home with pieces from the collection, including rugs, sofas, tables, a desk, lamps and some fabulous cream-coloured carpets, and the garden with the outdoor collection. It’s good to see the brand hiring original talent and creating quality products with enduring appeal, and Van Duysen should be proud of this line of more ‘democratic’ and ‘accessible' furniture than that in his Italian collections. I have to admit I was slightly sceptical as I am not at all familiar with Zara Home, but instead was suitably impressed; there is a need for quality at a better price and design that will stand the test of time.

A Brooklyn food tour

Kellogg's Diner (Image credit: Anna Solomon)

Anna Solomon, Digital Staff Writer

A trip to manic Manhattan, which entailed as much sight-seeing as could be fitted into five days, ended with a much-needed escape to Brooklyn to visit a couple of friends with a knack for sniffing out great restaurants that have not yet been ravaged by a New Yorker review. Kellogg’s Diner in Williamsburg was their answer to my unimaginative demand for this quintessential American experience – a 24-hour spot originally opened in 1928 but taken over by chefs Jackie Carnesi and Amanda Perdomo at the end of last year. Now, obligatory pancakes sit comfortably alongside Tex-Mex at a bafflingly reasonable price point, among decor that tastefully reinterprets retro Americana. Beloved bistro Bar Tabac is an antique-filled slice of France in Cobble Hill, with live jazz and a chocolate fondant that will change your life, while Liar Liar, a natural wine bar in Gowanus (The New Yorker did get to that one), will serve you a fantastic steak frites and bottle of red at a price point that is, again, double take-inducing if you’ve come from Manhattan.

A moon-inspired omakase

(Image credit: Luna Omakase)

Ellie Stathaki, Architecture and Environment Director

An evening at Luna Omakase in the City of London had me fall in love with this traditional Japanese feast all over again – ‘omakase’ loosely translates to ‘I leave it up to you’, and it's often a multi-course set menu prepared in front of you by an expert chef. The younger sibling of Juno Omakase, Luna is tucked away within Los Mochis in Liverpool Street and, just like its peer, offers a delicious, theatrical and immersive dining experience. Luna's concept is centred around the moon cycles; the number 12, symbolising the moon's journey throughout the year, informs the number of guests at any one sitting, the dishes served, the artworks in the room, and more. Executive chef Leonard Tanyag and his team have created a dining journey that nods to more traditional Japanese omakase (compared with Juno's Mexican-Japanese fusion) – there is mouthwatering nigiri (seafood, fish and melt-in-the-mouth wagyu), creative uses of wasabi, and contemporary interpretations of Japanese snacks and sandwiches. The flavours were strong, as my sitting aligned with June's 'strawberry' full moon, and the chef’s informative explanations for each dish made for a convivial atmosphere. Coming with bespoke sake pairings, it was a meal I truly savoured.

A techy trip

Apple Park Observatory (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Jonathan Bell, Transport and Technology Editor

A busy week that involved not one but two trips to the US, starting with a visit to Big Sky, Montana, to sample Bentley's revised and updated model range, before heading to California (via London) to Apple's WWDC25. It was my first time at Apple Park and the experience didn't disappoint, with Foster + Partners’ stunning architecture – including the new Observatory – standing up to very close scrutiny. The attention to design detail was mind-blowing, appropriately enough for a company devoted to pixel-perfect perfection.

A music-infused anniversary

Raye and Mark Ronson performing 'Suzanne' (Image credit: Charlotte Gunn)

Charlotte Gunn, Director of Digital Content

I spent a fabulous evening celebrating 150 years of Audemars Piguet in London on Wednesday. Along with a dinner from Michelin-starred chefs Jeremy Chan and Sven Wassmer, the haute horologie brand had a surprise in store. As an extension of their AP x Music programme, they paired Mark Ronson and Raye together to record an original song. The result is ‘Suzanne’, a joy-filled summer anthem, and much to guests' delight, the pair appeared to perform the song.

A garden-inspired tea

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor

I recently enjoyed a soothing and delicious afternoon tea at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, celebrating the launch of a new partnership with Cadogan Gardens in Knightsbridge – a private, verdant enclave in front of the property, home to over 5,000 diverse plants. The flavours and aromas of traditional English gardens were beautifully reflected in delicate pâtisseries, including an indulgent lavender chocolate barquette and a comforting strawberry honeycomb tart. Classical music played softly in the background set the mood perfectly.

A very east London summer party

Yuko Tsubame (Image credit: Hallie Aduke Primus)

Anne Soward, Production Editor

This week, I attended the Museum of the Home’s summer party, which celebrates the incredible work that the east London museum does over the year. It was a beautiful warm evening to be out in its stunning walled garden (actually a series of ‘garden rooms’ that chart the evolution of the English urban garden through the centuries), where we were treated to performances from Yuko Tsubame – who accompanies her Japanese folk songs infused with punk with the sounds of a sanshin, a traditional three-stringed instrument – and taiko drummer Akinori Fujimoto. Inside, we were able to get a private view of images from the World Food Photography Awards that explore the connections between home and food, which tied in nicely with the delectable morsels being plated around the party, including vegan spring rolls from local Vietnamese Sen Viet and mini bagels from Daniel’s. A DJ set from Minuscule of Sound rounded off the evening.

Jewels in Japan

(Image credit: Chanel)

Hannah Silver, Art, Culture, Watches and Jewellery Editor

This week I celebrated the launch of Chanel's beautiful new high jewellery collection, Reach for the Stars, in Kyoto. It was a joy to discover the collection, see some very special sights and enjoy lots of good food. The trip culminated with a spectacular dinner at Shogunzuka Seiryuden, complete with a drone light show, drawing Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite motifs in the sky.