Step inside Apple Park Observatory, the tech giant's new hub for events and innovation in Cupertino
Apple Park Observatory, unveiled in Cupertino, adds to the tech giant's expansive campus by Foster + Partners in California
The new Apple Park Observatory sits seamlessly nestled into a hillside of the tech giant's renowned Montecito campus. Unveiled this week, as part of Apple's series of September launches, including iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods, the site's latest addition 'provides a new venue to experience Apple Park and showcase Apple’s latest innovations,' the company explains.
Welcome to the Apple Park Observatory
The design features the natural stone, terrazzo and wood elements that make up much of the material identity of the wider campus and many of the Apple stores around the world – some of the most recent openings include one in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and another in London's Battersea Power Station (both designed by Foster + Partners).
Open and flowing, the interior was crafted to be a flexible, multifunctional hall for special events and product launches. It sits in the heart of the wider site, next to the ring-shaped main building and Apple Park Visitor Centre, both by Foster + Partners.
The new building, like other Apple structures, uses sustainable architecture elements to ensure biodiversity and an eco-sensitive approach prevail. It was all designed to support Apple Park's aim to 'promote collaboration, communication, health, and wellbeing.'
The entire structure will run on 100 per cent renewable energy. Apple writes of its eco-friendly approach: 'Close to 90 existing trees from the site were temporarily relocated and brought back to preserve the old-growth meadow landscape. All plant species used in the project are drought tolerant, with low water usage, to align with the water-saving goals that Apple Park has set since its inception.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
'To My Ships' is a new personal care brand with a clean conscience
We interview founder Daniel Bense and designers Formafantasma to hear how the brand came to life
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Joe Armitage's new chandelier and lamps are an enlightening take on a family heirloom
Designer Joe Armitage follows his grandfather’s footsteps in India, reissuing his elegant midcentury lamp and creating a new chandelier for Nilufar Gallery
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Modern Hungarian folklore awaits at the Marcel Wanders-designed Kimpton BEM hotel in Budapest
Kimpton BEM Budapest, a 19th-century mansion turned luxury hotel, begins an exuberant new chapter in the capital’s old town
By Alia Akkam Published
-
Clive Lonstein’s Manhattan home is a warm minimalist space brimming with texture
Designer Clive Lonstein elevates his carefully curated Manhattan home with rich textures and fabrics
By Alfredo Mineo Published
-
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024: meet the practices
In the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024, our latest guide to exciting, emerging practices from around the world, 20 young studios show off their projects and passion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Architecture is about shaping environments that enhance human experiences,’ says Büro Koray Duman
Büro Koray Duman, a young USA practice, features in the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Montana’s Tippet Rise debuts Geode, its latest acoustically optimised outdoor music venue
The new Arup-designed pavilion at Tippet Rise amplifies live and recorded classical music performances from deep within the expansive Montana sculpture park
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Tour the Wavelet House, a light-filled California family home that ripples with drama
The Wavelet House, a California family home by Fougeron Architecture, envelops a rich array of internal spaces beneath a dramatic and sculptural roof form
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This Florida house is devoted to light, art and views
A new Florida house, in Boca Raton, by architects Choeff Levy Fischman and interior designer Deborah Wecselman, has been shaped around an art collection
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
AD-WO's 21st-century take on residential work blends colour and climate
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024 includes AD-WO, a young USA architecture practice
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
'American Modern' surveys the 'total community' modernist project that was Columbus, Indiana
'American Modern', a new publication zooming in on the lesser-known architectural gems of Columbus, Indiana, and their impact, is out this month
By Adrian Madlener Published