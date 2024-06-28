Inside Apple’s first flagship store in Malaysia
Apple opens its first store in Malaysia, designed by Foster + Partners, and offers the brand’s distinct interior style adapted to a warmer climate
Apple’s first retail location in Malaysia stands out amid the skyline of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The tech company is known for its revolutionary, ergonomically efficient and refined designs, and stays true to the same ethos in its architectural expression (an approach we also witnessed at Apple’s Cupertino HQ and sculpture park). A fresh case in point is the new Malaysian flagship, which offers crisp white lines, minimalist architecture and interiors, and a semi-sunken shop floor in a futuristic build that feels distinctly 'Apple', courtesy of the brand's architects-of-choice, Foster + Partners.
Apple’s first retail location in Malaysia opens to the public
Located in the new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), the store is designed as a glazed dome. From a distance, the roof is seemingly floating above ground, as it perches above delicate polished stainless-steel columns and is finished with a glass balcony that wraps around the exterior. The globally renowned architecture studio made sure the building feels flowing and dynamic and its curved shapes reflect that; yet from above it takes on a smooth square-like appearance.
The store connects to the mall’s central atrium and is laid out across three levels. Crafted from organic materials including natural stone walls, light terrazzo floors and a timber ceiling, the overall approach in the building works towards a crisp visual freshness that responds to the country's warm climate. The rooftop park integrates surrounding vegetation with a tropical garden and a communal lawn that wraps around the store’s upper level.
The geometries of the domed roof were crafted to respond to its context. Its angled fins are designed to control solar radiation, shading the store's glass façade and extending to create a sheltered walkway around its edge.
Leading down into the store, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase and elevator support circulation between levels. On the lowest floor, which is connected to the interior of the mall, display tables offer all the latest products. A boardroom and video wall are also integrated into the design, alongside a dedicated pick-up station.
‘We are delighted to see Apple The Exchange TRX opening its doors to the public. The project captures the vitality of the city, with a layered roof of stacked solar shading blades that appears to float above the landscape,’ said Stefan Behling, head of studio at Foster + Partners. ‘Galleries and walkways provide spectacular views of the natural surroundings and offer unexpected lines of sight through the store at different levels. The store’s grand interior showcases Apple’s innovative product line-ups and aims to elevate people’s spirits with the celebration of light and shadow.’
apple.comfosterandpartners.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
