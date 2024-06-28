Inside Apple’s first flagship store in Malaysia

Apple’s first retail location in Malaysia stands out amid the skyline of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The tech company is known for its revolutionary, ergonomically efficient and refined designs, and stays true to the same ethos in its architectural expression (an approach we also witnessed at Apple’s Cupertino HQ and sculpture park ). A fresh case in point is the new Malaysian flagship, which offers crisp white lines, minimalist architecture and interiors, and a semi-sunken shop floor in a futuristic build that feels distinctly 'Apple', courtesy of the brand's architects-of-choice, Foster + Partners.

(Image credit: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners)

Apple’s first retail location in Malaysia opens to the public

Located in the new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), the store is designed as a glazed dome. From a distance, the roof is seemingly floating above ground, as it perches above delicate polished stainless-steel columns and is finished with a glass balcony that wraps around the exterior. The globally renowned architecture studio made sure the building feels flowing and dynamic and its curved shapes reflect that; yet from above it takes on a smooth square-like appearance.

(Image credit: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners)

The store connects to the mall’s central atrium and is laid out across three levels. Crafted from organic materials including natural stone walls, light terrazzo floors and a timber ceiling, the overall approach in the building works towards a crisp visual freshness that responds to the country's warm climate. The rooftop park integrates surrounding vegetation with a tropical garden and a communal lawn that wraps around the store’s upper level.

(Image credit: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners)

The geometries of the domed roof were crafted to respond to its context. Its angled fins are designed to control solar radiation, shading the store's glass façade and extending to create a sheltered walkway around its edge.

(Image credit: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners)

Leading down into the store, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase and elevator support circulation between levels. On the lowest floor, which is connected to the interior of the mall, display tables offer all the latest products. A boardroom and video wall are also integrated into the design, alongside a dedicated pick-up station.

(Image credit: Foster + Partners)

‘We are delighted to see Apple The Exchange TRX opening its doors to the public. The project captures the vitality of the city, with a layered roof of stacked solar shading blades that appears to float above the landscape,’ said Stefan Behling, head of studio at Foster + Partners. ‘Galleries and walkways provide spectacular views of the natural surroundings and offer unexpected lines of sight through the store at different levels. The store’s grand interior showcases Apple’s innovative product line-ups and aims to elevate people’s spirits with the celebration of light and shadow.’



apple.comfosterandpartners.com