New glass sculpture creates a verdant wonderland at Apple’s Cupertino HQ

‘Mirage’ at Apple Park is the work of Zeller & Moye and artist Katie Paterson, a shimmering array of glass columns that snakes through the grounds of the company’s monumental HQ

Mirage, Katie Paterson and Zeller & Moye
(Image credit: Iwan Baan)
By Jonathan Bell
Mirage is a new public sculpture by the artist Katie Paterson and the architects Zeller & Moye. Set amidst the landscaping that surrounds Apple Park in Cupertino, it consists of over four hundred glass columns snaking through the olive grove that surrounds the HQ’s visitor centre. 

Apple Park loop at night

(Image credit: Hunter Kerhart)

Christoph Zeller and Ingrid Moye teamed up with the Scottish artist Katie Paterson to create the piece, using cylinders of pure cast glass made from sands ‘collected from deserts across the Earth.’

Mirage sculpture from above at Apple Park

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Depending on the location and consistency of the sand, each desert generated a set of unique colours and textures. Structural engineering is by Eckersley O’Callaghan, a UK-based firm that has a long history of working alongside Apple on its architectural projects.

Glass sculpture, Mirage, by Katie Paterson and Zeller & Moye, in garden setting at Apple Park

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The result is an installation that crystallises the variety and scope of these habitats into a singular space. As the artist’s notes describe, ‘together the columns combine the world’s deserts transformed into liquid-like material, flowing like a dune shaped by the wind’.

Glass sculpture, Mirage, by Katie Paterson and Zeller & Moye

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The process of collecting the sand was undertaken in partnership with Unesco, geologists and the regional communities that live in these places, and to walk through it one is moved to think of taking a trip around the world's many desert ecosystems.

Glass sculpture

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Such a vast array of translucent material creates a very dynamic environment, as the light shifts throughout the day and emphasises different parts of the snaking structure. ‘Mirage creates an experience of being enveloped by Earth’s sublime spaces,’ says Paterson. ‘Each piece of glass is a portal to otherworldly landscapes. Our hope is that Mirage creates a sensory experience that will ignite the imagination, connect visitors to the vastness of the Earth, and its precious wilderness.’

Detail of glass sculpture

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Mirage.place

ZellerMoye.com

KatiePaterson.org

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)
Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

