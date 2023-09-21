New glass sculpture creates a verdant wonderland at Apple’s Cupertino HQ

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mirage is a new public sculpture by the artist Katie Paterson and the architects Zeller & Moye. Set amidst the landscaping that surrounds Apple Park in Cupertino, it consists of over four hundred glass columns snaking through the olive grove that surrounds the HQ’s visitor centre.

(Image credit: Hunter Kerhart)

Christoph Zeller and Ingrid Moye teamed up with the Scottish artist Katie Paterson to create the piece, using cylinders of pure cast glass made from sands ‘collected from deserts across the Earth.’

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Depending on the location and consistency of the sand, each desert generated a set of unique colours and textures. Structural engineering is by Eckersley O’Callaghan, a UK-based firm that has a long history of working alongside Apple on its architectural projects.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The result is an installation that crystallises the variety and scope of these habitats into a singular space. As the artist’s notes describe, ‘together the columns combine the world’s deserts transformed into liquid-like material, flowing like a dune shaped by the wind’.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The process of collecting the sand was undertaken in partnership with Unesco, geologists and the regional communities that live in these places, and to walk through it one is moved to think of taking a trip around the world's many desert ecosystems.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Such a vast array of translucent material creates a very dynamic environment, as the light shifts throughout the day and emphasises different parts of the snaking structure. ‘Mirage creates an experience of being enveloped by Earth’s sublime spaces,’ says Paterson. ‘Each piece of glass is a portal to otherworldly landscapes. Our hope is that Mirage creates a sensory experience that will ignite the imagination, connect visitors to the vastness of the Earth, and its precious wilderness.’

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Mirage.place

ZellerMoye.com

KatiePaterson.org

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)