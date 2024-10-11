Frieze Sculpture takes over Regent’s Park

From September 18th to October 27th 2024, the sculptural artworks of 22 leading international artists will be displayed across the historic English gardens of Regent’s Park. The 12th edition of this renowned public art exhibition coincides with Frieze London and Frieze Masters, which take place from October 9th to 13th, also within Regent’s Park. Visitors will have free access to the park to explore the curated collection, selected by curator Fatoş Üstek.

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, The Form, 2024, Lawrie Shabibi. Frieze Sculpture 2024. (Image credit: Photo by Linda Nylind. Courtesy of Linda Nylind/ Frieze.)

The artworks, varied in style, material, and origin, collectively evoke a dreamlike sense of enchantment, often with playful and ironic undertones.

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim’s The Form (2024) combines archetypal shapes and vibrant colours to elicit not only a childlike sense of wonder but also deeper reflections on the psyche and our surroundings.

Frances Goodman’s totemic sculptures Pillar IV and Pillar V (2024), resembling stacks of colourful pills, offer a satirical commentary on the ubiquity of pharmaceutical consumption in contemporary society.

Albano Hernández, The Shadow, 2024, Pi Artworks. Frieze Sculpture 2024. (Image credit: Photo by Linda Nylind. Courtesy of Linda Nylind/ Frieze.)

The works at Frieze Sculpture push the boundaries of what sculptural art can be today, moving beyond classical forms into interactive and performative realms.

An inattentive visitor may easily be fooled by Albano Hernández’s illusory piece The Shadow (2024), which uses water-based grass paint to create the image of a tree’s shadow on the ground. This playful yet thought-provoking piece alludes to the ecological challenges we face.

Fani Parali’s otherworldly sculptural, acoustic, and performative work AONYX and DREPAN (2020) reminds us of the vastness of time and our responsibility to the world during our brief stay in it.

Libby Heaney’s sculptural and immersive installation Ent- (non-earthly delights) (2024) delves into the potential risks of integrating quantum technologies into everyday life, while drawing connections to Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. Through refractive surfaces and QR codes, visitors can catch a glimpse of what the non-binary logic of the quantum world might look like.

Libby Heaney, Ent- (non-earthly delights), 2024, Gazelli Art House. Frieze Sculpture 2024. (Image credit: Photo by Linda Nylind. Courtesy of Linda Nylind/ Frieze.)

Fani Parali, AONYX and DREPAN, 2020, Cooke Latham Gallery. Frieze Sculpture 2024. (Image credit: Photo by Linda Nylind. Courtesy of Linda Nylind/ Frieze.)

Frieze Sculpture takes visitors on a surreal journey through Regent’s Park’s English gardens, reminding us of our inextricable connection to the natural world - just as Nathan Coley’s illuminated sign from 2022 poignantly declares: 'I Don’t Have Another Land'.