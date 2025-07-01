Leila Bartell’s cloudscapes are breezily distorted, a response to an evermore digital world
‘Memory Fields’ is the London-based artist’s solo exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery (until 25 July 2025)
A flurry of pastel-coloured strokes forms pillowy clouds, while bold blue hues are dragged down the canvas in swirling formations, evoking the rich layers of the ocean. These are among new works by Leila Bartell, whose solo exhibition ‘Memory Fields’ is on at Tristan Hoare Gallery until 25 July 2025.
Leila Bartell presents 'Memory Fields'
For the London-based painter and film director, ‘Memory Fields’ marks a new evolution in her practice. Bartell’s work usually draws upon nature, memory and the human psyche. However, this new painted series is rooted in landscapes viewed through a contemporary lens.
Bartell’s abstraction allows viewers to ponder their own perception of a ‘modern-day’ sky. The soft colours offer a moment of meditation and create a sense of calmness around the gallery, as if the viewer is cushioned in a sea of clouds. The sky is a key theme in the exhibition. Bartell draws upon constantly moving cloudscapes, their unpredictability and transience. The paintings challenge our perception of how nature adapts amid an ever-changing environment.
However, the series is not all cotton candy colours. Bartell’s work is inspired by the notable sky paintings by 18th-century artist John Constable, who captured visions of very sunny English landscapes. Bartell ran with his idealised interpretation and spun it with a contemporary touch.
Her take disrupts Constable’s dreamy romanticism, introducing bold dashes of acidic yellow and synthetic green that add atmospheric distortion. These unexpected colours hint at current concerns for the climate and environment.
Bartell’s work is much more than a Constable-inspired refresh. Her work explores what it means to look at the sky today in an environment rich in digital technology and where human connection to nature is so disjointed.
Leila Bartell's 'Memory Fields' at Tristan Hoare Gallery runs until 25 July 2025, tristanhoaregallery.co.uk
