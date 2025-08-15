London’s best pizza restaurant gets a new home in Mayfair
Secure a slice of New York-style pizza in central London as Crisp Pizza teams up with the Devonshire pub to set up shop in the relaunched The Marlborough
It is a sad day for west Londoners, as Hammersmith’s beloved Crisp Pizza, one of London’s best pizza restaurants, closes up shop. However, everyone else can rejoice as the award-winning pizza (it was in the top 100 for The Best Pizza Award 2025) has now moved to a more central location – occupying the Marlborough, a newly restored pub in Mayfair.
Crisp Pizza moves to Mayfair
Since opening in 2014, Crisp Pizza has been a cult favourite and is one of London’s best pizza purveyors. Founded by Carl McCluskey, Crisp began in his nan’s pub, The Chancellors, which he later took over. Having ‘outgrown’ the location, McCluskey looked for a new venture to reopen London pub, The Marlborough, serving up slices to those in central London.
Partnering with the team behind the Devonshire – Charlie Carroll, Ashley Palmer-Watts and Oisín Rogers – McCluskey’s The Marlborough takes over the Grade II-listed building on North Audley Street, replacing the permanently closed The Marlborough Head. The Marlborough is set to open in early October.
A post shared by Crisp Pizza W6 (@crisppizzaw6)
A photo posted by on
Guests can expect a traditional pub, with space for standing, alongside fitted seating. Downstairs, Crisp Pizza will set up shop, with restaurant-style seating offering 52 covers, accompanied by an outside terrace space. As for the pub’s overall design, the Devonshire fans will see familiarities with dark joinery and marmoleum flooring.
Hardcore Crisp fans will be relieved to know that the pizza and essence of Crisp will remain relatively unchanged, except for a slight increase in pizza prices (an understandable move when securing a Mayfair address), with opportunities for the menu to expand in later years.
The Marlborough is located at 24 North Audley Street, Mayfair, W1K 6WD, London.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
