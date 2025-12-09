Sir Devonshire Square is a new kind of hotel for the City of London
A Dutch hospitality group makes its London debut with a design-forward hotel offering a lighter, more playful take on the City’s usual formality
Sir Devonshire Square is the latest addition to the Sircle Collection, an Amsterdam-based hospitality group behind Sir Hotels, Max Brown, Park Centraal and a growing roster of design-centric spaces across Europe. The brand has always been good at reading a neighbourhood and responding with something that feels local, and here it has picked an interesting corner of London for its first UK foray.
Set within a restored 17th-century warehouse in the historic courtyard of Devonshire Square, once the domain of the East India Company, the hotel sits between the business district, the energy of Shoreditch and the commuter bustle of Liverpool Street, a combination that gives it a distinct sense of place. It’s an area that’s been itching for a hotel with personality, though it’s clear the hotel is still settling into its full identity as the final pieces come together.
Wallpaper* checks in at Sir Devonshire Square, London
What’s on your doorstep?
A short three-minute walk from Liverpool Street station means fast access across London and easy links to everywhere from Heathrow to Cambridge, but it’s the hotel’s immediate surroundings that give it real texture, placing it within a pocket of the City that blends history, commerce and creativity. Over the years, Devonshire Square has lived many lives; from its beginnings as a warehouse complex for the East India Company to a forgotten corner of the City. Today, it’s reviving as a mixed-use courtyard filled with offices, cafés, restaurants and a calendar of regular events beneath a distinctive glass canopy, bustling with creatives drifting in from the surrounding neighbourhoods. Walk north, and you reach the vintage stalls and street food around Old Spitalfields Market, while east takes you to the grit and character of Shoreditch.
Who is behind the design?
In a pleasant aesthetic, rather than a pulse-raising one, Maison 191, led by Samuel Wright, references Bauhaus geometry, Anni Albers textiles and midcentury figures like Quincy Jones and John Lautner. The palette is warm and grounded – deep blues, greens and rust tones – with terracotta tiles, timber, stone and sculptural lighting that softens the industrial bones of the old warehouse. Some spaces, particularly the lobby and the lounge, already feel settled, while others would benefit from a little more thoughtful curation as the hotel continues to evolve. Given how fresh the property still is, that refinement will likely come with time.
The room to book
The suites have the square footage, but they can feel a touch sparse while the hotel continues to build out its personality. The Sir Deluxe, by contrast, is the room category where the design feels most intentional, its cosy proportions, rich palette, and the lovely window seating nook giving it warmth and purpose.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
The main restaurant, The Cover (the private members’ club), and the gym are still rolling out, so for now, the lobby bar is setting the tone for the experience, making for a functional and friendly space while the larger concepts get ready behind the scenes. By day, it has a laid-back café energy with AllPress coffee, pastries and pre-made breakfast options like croissant sandwiches, while in the evening, the bar switches pace with cocktails and an easy, crowd-pleasing menu such as chicken Milanese, cauliflower steak and a handful of snacks that work for low-key dinners.
When The Cover opens, the plan is for a contemporary members’ club that blends social spaces, design-driven interiors and a more easygoing attitude than London’s traditional clubs. The main restaurant is expected to become a key draw for both guests and locals, though details are still under wraps.
The verdict
Sir Devonshire Square is an intriguing arrival for this pocket of east London. The foundations are strong – great location, a distinctive design language and the creative DNA of Sircle Collection – but this is still a work in progress. The launch of the restaurant, members’ club and gym will tighten the hotel’s identity and should help it grow into the cultural hub it’s aiming to be. For now, it’s a comfortable, well-located base with promise and worth watching as it grows into itself.
Sir Devonshire Square is located at 5 Devonshire Square, London EC2M 4YE, UK.
Lauren Ho is the Travel Director of Wallpaper*, roaming the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website. Lauren serves as the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.
