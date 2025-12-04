London’s Montcalm Mayfair is the sort of hotel that was once overlooked, but its refurbishment has elevated a brand that has spent years operating under the radar. Owned by the Lalji family, who have long run the Montcalm Collection, the property’s transformation is not only surprisingly beautiful, it also feels refined in a way that suggests serious investment and a real pride of ownership.

Despite the name, the hotel is not technically in Mayfair. It sits near Marble Arch – an area better known for its proximity to Oxford Street than for polished boutique hotels – but its location turns out to be one of its strengths, and there’s a confidence to the redesign that marks the beginning of a more compelling chapter.

Wallpaper* checks in at Montcalm Mayfair

What’s on your doorstep?

Softened by its leafy surroundings, calm residential feel and location on a graceful Georgian crescent, the hotel is just moments from Marble Arch, which means you can be strolling through Marylebone Village or wandering into Portman Square within minutes. Selfridges and the bustle of Oxford Street are close enough for daily visits, while Regent Street, Hyde Park and Chiltern Street are all within easy reach. The location works particularly well for travellers who want neighbourhood charm without sacrificing convenience.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

Who is behind the design?

This is one of the first major hospitality projects for Louise East of Studio Est, a Martin Brudnizki alum who has clearly absorbed the Brudnizki playbook of layered comfort, rich materials and theatrical touches. Here, she has taken her early foundations and translated them into something distinctly her own. The building’s history as part of a Georgian crescent sets the tone, and she picks up on its Palladian proportions through refined panelling, elegant joinery and a muted palette that builds into richer botanical tones.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

The design narrative centres on ‘The Mark of the Garden’, a theme rooted in the area’s botanical history and in the story of a florist who once lived on the street. Organic shapes appear everywhere, from the hand-painted ceiling mural by Will Foster Studios to the chandeliers shaped like blooming flower bulbs. Craftsmanship drives the project, with over 50 artisans involved; there are custom sofas and armchairs by Chairmaker, and sculptural lighting by Dernier & Hamlin. Ash & Plumb carved timber vessels, walls are lined with William Morris fabrics that nod to English heritage, and vintage pieces sit comfortably among the bespoke.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

Artwork has been curated with a sharp eye, weaving together British makers, contemporary commissions and subtle references to the garden theme. There’s a Petra Börner bas-relief that anchors the reception, while Valérie Novello’s flora-inspired pieces add depth. Elsewhere, Jake Messing’s botanical portraits play with symbolism, reflecting the Californian artist’s background in expressive figurative painting, and Camille Rousseau contributes work for the suites, bringing her French-trained, line-driven approach to the hotel’s more intimate spaces. The result is a hotel with a strong sense of place and a point of view.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

The room to book

The guest rooms and suites were designed by Studio Mica, whose approach mirrors Studio Est’s work in the public spaces, creating a coherent story through gentle curves, botanical accents and a palette that continues the garden-inspired narrative upstairs. The inviting Parlour Suite, with its warm tones and a curated mix of artwork, has the feeling of a grown-up townhouse rather than a standard suite. It can also be opened up into a two-bedroom configuration, which works well for longer stays or family travel. For anyone seeking complete privacy, the Botanical Suite on the ground floor comes with its own private entrance from the street, functioning almost like a small residence with its living spaces, art programme and independent access.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Montcalm Mayfair)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Montcalm Mayfair)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Lilli by Akira Back is the culinary centrepiece. The room sits under a circular light installation inspired by a lion’s mane flower, and the setting feels intimate and inviting, with its soft, considered lighting and banquettes that curve gently around the room. The restaurant has the personality of a well-loved neighbourhood dining room and is an ideal spot for lingering over a long dinner. The menu brings together Akira Back’s Korean roots and Japanese techniques with British ingredients, from the crispy wagyu gyoza with punchy sauces and roasted cauliflower brushed with miso, to grilled fish with delicate broths.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

For something a little lighter, the adjacent lobby bar – which is also where breakfast is served – provides a menu of bar snacks, like the katsu chicken sliders, alongside botanical cocktails. These draw on the seasons and English garden flavours such as the Quince Orchard, made with sloe gin, quince jelly, lavender, lemon and Nyetimber.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

Where to switch off

The Yātrā Spa sits on the lower ground floor in a cocoon-like space that is the perfect spot to wind down after a day walking the bustling streets of London. Here, Studio Est has leaned into the subterranean setting with organic textures, slumped-glass lighting and hand-made ceramics that echo woodland forms and the treatment menu, which draws from Ayurvedic principles and East African rituals, using products by Mauli Rituals and QMS Medicosmetics. Elsewhere, there is a hydro pool, saunas, a yoga and meditation studio and a soundscape created by MindFidelity using recordings from British forests.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

The verdict

Montcalm Mayfair is a hotel that previously blended into the background, but the quality of materials, the depth of craftsmanship and the clarity of the design story put it on an entirely new level, resulting in a hotel with personality and intention that deserves to be on the radar now.

(Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders. Courtesy of Studio Est)

Montcalm Mayfair is located at 2 Wallenberg Pl, London W1H 7TN, United Kingdom.